I don't think my life really began until I started watching Schitt's Creek. I know that seems dramatic, but from the first "Ew, David," I (along with millions of viewers) was hooked. Whether you're the show's biggest fan or just starting out, these Schitt's Creek behind-the-scenes details will up your watching (or rewatching) game immeasurably.

If you're new to the series, it follows a rich family who suddenly gets their lives, and their wealth, torn out from under them. The only thing they have left is the deed to a town called Schitt’s Creek that the father (Eugene Levy) purchased for his son (Dan Levy) as a joke.

The show first aired in 2015 and became the first Pop TV program to receive a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. Created by both Dan Levy and his father Eugene (who you might remember from the American Pie series), this hilarious yet thought-provoking comedy is full of hidden secrets and feel-good facts. After five years of success, the series is sadly coming to an end. But while the Rose family's journey will soon be over, rewatching as Johnny, Moira, Alexis, and David find their way in Schitt's Creek is always a good idea, especially if you're on the lookout for how these behind-the-scenes facts impacted the show’s success.

Virginia L on YouTube

1. Dan Levy created the series after being unable to find work.

The next time you're feeling down about work, be like Dan Levy and take matters into your own hands. After failing to land roles following his MTV hosting days and being self-described as "terrible at auditioning," he decided to create his own show.

2. Eugene Levy came up with the title.

Previously in his career, Dan was firm about wanting to find his own way in the industry, but after creating the concept for Schitt’s Creek, he asked his comedian father to come on-board. It was Eugene who came up with the title after joking with his friends about the possibility of a town with businesses named "Schitt Hardware."

3. David’s sexuality was important to the core values of the series.

Dan wanted to ensure the LGBTQ+ characters on Schitt's Creek got to just be, as opposed to being used to teach a lesson, as seen in many shows. In addition to making his character David pansexual, he also chose not to give David a coming-out moment, because “it’s not a cross that straight people have to bear.” He told GQ of other shows: “The [LGBTQ+] characters were being painted with a different brush ultimately, and that to me was really boring.”

4. Annie Murphy channeled the Kardashians, Lindsay Lohan, the Olsen twins, and Paris Hilton to play Alexis.

From the way she talked to the way she held her bag, Annie Murphy channeled her inner rich girl in her portrayal of Alexis Rose. She watched YouTube clips of the Kardashians, Lindsay Lohan, the Olsen twins, and Paris Hilton to find her voice. Literally.

5. Dan Levy was super-into the details.

Since Dan was involved in every aspect of the show, from writing to wardrobe fittings to post-production, it makes sense he was particular about how he wanted things. He even made sure to scuff the carpets up before they begin shooting, because he didn't want them to look too clean. For him, no detail was too small to ignore.

6. People kept stealing props during filming.

A frenzy used to break out every time Dan said they were done filming on a specific set, because the cast and crew would rush to steal props. Eventually, he had to stop telling them altogether, because items kept going missing. Since Murphy’s favorite prop from the show is the Café Tropical’s menu, I wonder if she has a few of them laying around at home?

7. Originally, Eugene Levy didn't want Annie to play Alexis.

It's hard to imagine something besides Murphy playing the iconic role of Alexis, but it turns out, she almost didn't get the part. Murphy told Vulture: “I was a brunette when I auditioned. And Eugene was having a really, really hard time wrapping his head around the fact that Alexis is blonde and Annie Murphy is brunette. He couldn’t quite get there, so Dan had to tape pictures of blonde hair on my picture.” It was only then that Eugene saw Murphy in the role she was destined to play.

8. All of the designer clothes worn on the show are second-hand.

As a show about a family who used to be wealthy, it was important for the Roses to be dressed to the nines. However, Schitt's Creekw as filmed on a super-tight budget, so the costume designer utilized thrift stores and never paid more than $200 per item, which helped set the tone of the characters and the story they were telling.

9. Emily Hampshire always wanted to play Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

During the filming of Season 1, Hampshire mentioned to Dan that Sally Bowles was her dream character to play, and if they ever did a musical episode, she hoped it would be Cabaret. Obviously, that worked out, and it led even led to another bonus fact: The shot of David saying "that's my friend" after Stevie sang "Maybe This Time" is now one of Hampshire's favorite moments of the entire series.

Schitt’s Creek UK on YouTube

The Schitt's Creek series finale, titled "Happy Ending," airs Tuesday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on Pop TV, and will be simulcast on Comedy Central and Logo. The follow-up special, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, will debut that same night at 8:30 p.m. ET on Pop TV.