Schitt's Creek was an oddity in the comedy world when it turned up in 2015. A little-noticed Canadian series for the CBC imported by PopTV, the show was about the once-wealthy Rose family's attempt to adjust to working class life in a small town. By the time Season 6 was announced as the show's last, it had become a cult classic, beloved by fans and critics alike. After four years of snubs and a mere four nominations for Season 5, the final run landed 15 nominations altogether. But these tweets about Schitt's Creek's 2020 Emmys wins are proof the Television Academy finally figured out how great this show is.

Schitt's Creek starred longtime collaborators Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara as Johnny and Moira Rose, who struggle with provincial life. Levy and O'Hara are best known for starring in nearly every David Guest comedy for a decade, usually as a married couple, from 1996's Waiting for Guffman all the way through 2006's For Your Consideration. Eugene's son Dan Levy and Canadian actress Annie Murphy rounded out the main cast as their children, David and Alexis Rose.

After the Emmys roundly ignored the show for its first four years on the air, the series finally broke through in 2019 with three topline nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead actor for Eugene Levy and Lead Actress for O'Hara. Unfortunately, the show didn't land a single win. But this year, with all the critical acclaim, it turned out to be Schitt's Creek's year.

It helped that it came in with 15 nominations, eight being topline awards presented at the Primetime Emmys ceremony. Those include Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Eugene Levy, and Outstanding Lead Actress for O'Hara for the second year running. The show also landed nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor for Daniel Levy, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Annie Murphy, plus a nod for Outstanding Directing and two for Outstanding Writing.

Schitt's Creek started off the night taking home the first two trophies presented, Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress, for Eugene Levy and O'Hara. Daniel Levy took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor, after taking two others for Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing. Annie Murphy then made it a full-on sweep by taking home Outstanding Supporting Actress. The show then capped it off by taking home the top award for Outstanding Comedy.

In all, Schitt's Creek took home all seven awards in the Comedy category, a record not seen in decades.

In the Creative Arts category, Schitt's Creek was nominated for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes, Contemporary Hairstyling, Contemporary Makeup, Casting for a Comedy Series, plus Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing and Outstanding Sound Mixing. Of those, it took home two ahead of the Primetime ceremony, for Costumes and Casting.

Congrats to Schitt's Creek for all these Emmy wins for the final season. It deserved it.