If you're looking for a way to stay active at home during the coronavirus pandemic, there's a new fun trend making its rounds on the internet, and it's inspired by one of the most fabulous characters currently on TV: Alexis Rose. In Season 5, the iconic Schitt's Creek character showed off her "critically reviewed" song, and it really stuck with fans, to say the least. Now, people are recreating the A Little Bit Alexis dance on TikTok, and it'll have you smiling from ear to ear.

The A Little Bit Alexis dance debuted in Season 5, Episode 8 of Schitt's Creek, when Alexis auditioned for the town's revival of Cabaret. The, um, unique choreography was set to the theme song of her short-lived reality series A Little Bit Alexis. Since Alexis is known for having a pretty ridiculous resume, it wasn't even shocking to learn she'd had her own reality show, but the lyrics and choreography that came with this news just put the cherry on top of the whole situation.

It's kind of perfect that this song-and-dance number is now a trend on TikTok. As people spend more time indoors, it's likely they're getting a bit antsy, and could be looking for a way to get active and have some fun. While there are plenty of TikTok dances you can learn on the app, this one might be one of the funnier ones out there, especially if you're a fan of Schitt's Creek.

Dom F. on YouTube

TikTokers are really channeling Alexis' flashy spirit in their dances; many of them even put together outfits similar what Alexis wore in the episode.

Check out some of the re-creations below. You can head to TikTok for even more.

Schitt's Creek is currently airing its final season on Tuesdays on Pop TV. The series finale is scheduled for April 7 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by a documentary special, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, airing at 8:30 p.m. ET.