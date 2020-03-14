It's almost time to say goodbye to the Roses once and for all, and Schitt's Creek is planning something special to make the emotional farewell more personal. As the beloved sitcom's sixth and final season reaches its end, Pop TV announced a behind-the-scenes special will air following the finale episode. The Schitt's Creek documentary special will bring fans into the making of the series, with never-before-seen footage, table reads, audition tapes, and even interviews with the many celebrity superfans the series has attracted over the years.

As if fans were not already bracing themselves to cry the night away during the Schitt's Creek series finale on Tuesday, April 7, now the emotional goodbye will be extended from just the half-hour episode to an hour and a half of bittersweet memories with the newly announced hourlong special airing afterwards. The documentary is entitled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, and it is slated to air at 8:30 p.m. ET on Pop TV, right after the series finale airs at 8 p.m. ET.

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell will take fans behind the scenes of the six-season sitcom: from its humble beginnings in 2015 as a hidden gem on the CBC, to its sudden explosion of popularity after the show was added to Netflix, to the making of its emotional final season. The documentary will show the cast's final table read, which is sure to bring tears to every viewer's eyes, and include interviews with celebrity superfans of the series like Paula Abdul, Carol Burnett, Tony Hale, and Amy Sedaris.

There is also a brief first-look at the documentary available but before you watch, here is your major Spoiler alert: Do not read on if you have not yet watched Schitt's Creek Season 6, Episode 8, "The Presidential Suite." The preview clip goes behind the scenes of on of the final season's most heartbreaking moments: Alexis and Ted's breakup. Just as every viewer cried while watching Alexis and Ted say their final goodbyes to one another, the video reveals that everyone on set was an emotional wreck as well, as Dan and Eugene Levy got visibly misty-eyed while watching the breakup scene. Check out the clip below:

Schitt's Creek on YouTube

After watching that, it's safe to assume that this documentary special will be just as tear-inducing as the series finale. The Schitt's Creek series finale, entitled "Happy Ending," will air Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. on Pop TV, as well as being simulcast on Comedy Central and Logo. Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell will debut that same night at 8:30 p.m. ET on Pop TV.