Schitt's Creek is the funniest comedy almost no one watched until it was almost over. The series started as a little-noticed Canadian import on the mostly unknown PopTV, not unlike the Rose family stuck in a town in the middle of nowhere. But like the family, the show grew on people until it reached cult hit status ahead of its final season. Toss in a historic sweep at the 2020 Emmys after its final season ended, and suddenly everyone wanted to know what the fuss was about. If you're among those curious folks (or you're a diehard fan who wants to relieve the good times in a few short words), these one-sentence Schitt's Creek season recaps should help.

A Schitt's Creek marathon might look daunting at first. Unlike some series, which follow the model of reducing episode counts from 10 to eight or even six, Schitt's Creek started with 13 episodes per season and stuck with that model for the first four seasons, before upping to 14 episodes for the final two rounds. That means there are 80 episodes to watch altogether. Thankfully, as a half-hour comedy that initially aired with commercials, the installments are all a brisk 21 minutes, making the show easy to breeze through — 28 hours, all told.

But for those who need to know everything that happens (OK, at least all the big moments) in a pinch, here's a quick recap, season by season:

Season 1 The Rose family loses everything in the world except each other and a small town called Schitt's Creek, and no one — including the town's residents — can decide which of those outcomes is worse.

Season 2 After failing to sell the town and remake their fortune, the Rose family members figure, "if you can't beat them, join them," so Moira runs for town council, David and Alexis get jobs, and everyone learns how to love their new home and friends, and how to fold in the cheese.

Season 3 The season when Schitt's Creek turns into the show everyone's been telling you to watch: Moira gets into local politics, Alexis goes back to school, Johnny teams with Stevie in running the motel, and David meets Patrick and opens the general store.

Season 4 Jocelyn's pregnancy upends everything, Alexis and Ted spend the season figuring out how to get together, David and Patrick fall in love, and Johnny ends the season with the show's only holiday special.

Season 5 After Moira stars in a terrible movie called Crows to revive her acting career, she decided to put on a local production of Cabaret starring Stevie, while Alexis struggles with Ted having to go to the Galapagos Islands for work, and David and Patrick get engaged.