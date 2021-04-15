A good dating app bio can be your ticket to getting a swipe right — which is why deciding what to write is a challenge. The best thing you can do is keep it short, sweet, and clever, and if you're stuck, then TV or movie quotes are the way to go. I've got plenty of Schitt's Creek quotes for your dating app bio that are sure to get you all the matches, and here's the best part: they'll also help you find your fellow Schitt's Creek fans out there. Even if your potential matches haven't watched the series, they'll likely appreciate these witty Schitt's Creek one-liners regardless.

Maybe you're looking to channel a little bit of Alexis in your dating app bio. Perhaps you want to give off some subdued Stevie vibes. Whatever the case, these LOL-worthy Schitt's Creek quotes double as great dating app bio ideas. (Pro tip: they also work as great Instagram captions for all occasions.)

1. "I like the wine, not the label."

2. "Sometimes, in life and in love, risks must be taken. One never knows what may happen."

3. "Like Beyoncé, I excel as a solo artist and my mom dressed me well into my teens."

Pop TV

4. "So if there's one thing I learned, it's that when it comes to love, you cannot let little things get in your way. Like, I once dated this sultan's nephew who was forbidden to talk to me or even to look at me and we made it work for, like, half a regime change."

5. "It's rare to find someone this beautiful, and smart, and deeply selfish, yet charming."

6. "My longest relationship was a three-month affair with a Saudi prince, but for the last two months of that I was trapped in his palace trying to get to an embassy."

7. "I haven't bedazzled anything since I was 22."

8. "I miss being surrounded by loose acquaintances who think I'm funny and smart and charming."

9. "I'm incapable of faking sincerity."

10. "I once passed off a mini horse and three guinea pigs as service animals, so anything is possible."

11. "I would be pleased to RSVP as pending."

12. "You know, being approachable isn't that important anyway. The Queen hasn't smiled since the '70s, and her birthdays are still very well attended."

13. "I could not be more at one with nature. I do Coachella every year."

14. "If there is anyone at this fabulous little confab who know how to work a room of fragile egos, it's me. I once hosted the non-televised portion of the People's Choice Awards."

Pop TV

15. "I'm going to need a stiff drink to get through this. Stiff!"

16. "I don't skate through life. I walk through life, in really nice shoes."

17. "I'm starting to feel like I'm trapped in an Avril Lavigne lyric here."

18. "I will not feel shame about mall pretzels."

19. "I don't want to brag, but Us Weekly once described me as 'up for anything.'"

20. "I'd kill for a good coma right now."

21. "If anyone knows how to crawl out from under an embarrassing romantic failure, it's me."

22. "Love this journey for me."

23. "I won't wear anything with an adhesive backing."

24. "Turkish Cosmo once included my photo in their list of world's best sarongs, so let's just say that I know my way around a beach."

25. "I'm a little bit single, even when I'm not."

With these dating app bio ideas, you're sure to find your Mariah Carey in no time.