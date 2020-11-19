30 Moira Rose Quotes Every 'Schitt's Creek' Fan Should Know By Heart

Whether it's the high-end fashion, the hilarious storylines, or the emotional, feel-good moments, there's just so much to love about Schitt's Creek. While the "maternal" head of the household is quirky with her wide array of wigs and outfit choices, it's Moira’s witty retorts and hilarious one-liners that truly make her a star. If you're in need of an IG caption or just a clever comeback, these Moira Rose quotes from Schitt's Creek will instantly earn you some well-deserved laughs.

Throughout the six seasons of the wildly popular series, all of the characters go through their fair share of highs and lows, but few are more fun to watch than Moira. The former star turned town council member is known for speaking her mind and never knowing her daughter’s middle name, and even though she might not be the most traditional mother, she’s always her family’s biggest fan.

While the series has come to an end, the Schitt's Creek lives on through Halloween costumes, memes, and of course, quotes from the iconic characters who made it so special. Whether you’re totally over the workday, having drinks with friends, disagreeing with your SO, or voicing support for your besties, there’s a good choice Moira has a quote for you.

"I've been gutted. I've been stripped of every morsel of pleasure I've earned in this life." "Oh, God. I'd kill for a good coma right now." “This wine is awful. Get me another glass.” “Good men always win.” “We have no interest in what’s going on with you.” "That’s exactly the kind of paranoia that makes me weary of spending time with you.” “Let’s go. I’ve had enough waking hours for one day.” “You are blind to reality and for that I am most proud.” “You are bored, lethargic, and practically dripping with ennui.” "Stop acting like a disgruntled pelican.” “If that’s not a cause for alcohol, I don’t know what is!” “What you did was impulsive, capricious, and melodramatic… but it was also wrong.” “I would be pleased to RSVP as… pending.” “Who knows what will befall us tomorrow? You could be hit by a Mack truck or bopped on the head by a tiny piece of space debris.” “Let’s all go to bed and pray we don’t wake up.” “With the vigor of a wartime radio operator.” “Why must you be so constantly irksome?” “Gossip is the devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up.” “The world is falling apart around us and I’m dying inside.” "Who has time amidst all the chaos?" “Be careful, John, lest you suffer vertigo from the dizzying heights of the moral ground.” “A heavy salad might as well be a casserole.” “So what’s your deal? You’re pretty. What’s that like?” “I may have been wrong. You may have been not wrong.” “I’m positively bedeviled with meetings et cetera.” “Alexis… something Rose.” “It’s probably nothing, but I think I’ve killed a man.” “When one of us shines, all of us shine.” “I’m afraid you and I have arrived at an awkward moment in our parent-child relationship. It seems that there are some nude photographs of me on the internet, and I would like you to search for them.” "Bébé."

Schitt's Creek is on Netflix now.