26 'Schitt’s Creek' Quotes For Instagram Captions That True Fans Will Love

There are a whole lot of reasons to love Schitt's Creek. There's the star-studded cast made up of comedy legends like Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara. Plus, the adorable romances and family dynamics tug at all kinds of heartstrings. But, perhaps the best reason to love Schitt's Creek is the show's writing. It's filled with countless scathing zingers and sweet one-liners make it an endlessly quotable show. In fact, there are a lot of Schitt's Creek quotes that are perfect for Instagram.

Schitt's Creek tells the story of the wealthy Rose family who lose all of their money and winds up moving to a rural town fully of eccentric characters. In addition to Levy and O'Hara, who play Johnny and Moira, respectively, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy shine as the kids David and Alexis. Honestly, Alexis' iconic reading of David's name ("Dav-id!") is simply the perfect quote just on its own.

Schitt's Creek is about to begin its sixth and final season in January, which means you still have time to marathon the first five seasons on Netflix. If you're already all caught up with the show, then you probably need a little Schitt's Creek in your life, in which case these quotes are perfect for you.

Pop TV