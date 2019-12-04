26 'Schitt’s Creek' Quotes For Instagram Captions That True Fans Will Love
There are a whole lot of reasons to love Schitt's Creek. There's the star-studded cast made up of comedy legends like Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara. Plus, the adorable romances and family dynamics tug at all kinds of heartstrings. But, perhaps the best reason to love Schitt's Creek is the show's writing. It's filled with countless scathing zingers and sweet one-liners make it an endlessly quotable show. In fact, there are a lot of Schitt's Creek quotes that are perfect for Instagram.
Schitt's Creek tells the story of the wealthy Rose family who lose all of their money and winds up moving to a rural town fully of eccentric characters. In addition to Levy and O'Hara, who play Johnny and Moira, respectively, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy shine as the kids David and Alexis. Honestly, Alexis' iconic reading of David's name ("Dav-id!") is simply the perfect quote just on its own.
Schitt's Creek is about to begin its sixth and final season in January, which means you still have time to marathon the first five seasons on Netflix. If you're already all caught up with the show, then you probably need a little Schitt's Creek in your life, in which case these quotes are perfect for you.
- “I have my own holiday tradition. It’s like the 12 Days of Christmas, but it’s one day with 12 bottles of wine.” – Stevie Budd
- “Hide your diamonds, hide your exes…I’m a little bit Alexis.” – Alexis Rose
- “If airplane safety videos have taught me anything, David, it’s that a mother puts her own mask on first.” – Moira Rose
- “David, stop acting like a disgruntled pelican.” – Moira Rose
- “I walk through life in really nice shoes.” – Alexis Rose
- “You know what, David, you get murdered first for once.” – Alexis Rose
- "I love our relationship. I love it when you order me pizza. I love when you use words like inventory! I even love those stupid rubber things you put on your fingers cause you think they flip the pages faster. They don’t flip the pages faster. They don’t flip the pages faster! – David Rose
- “Funky is a neon t-shirt you buy at an airport gift shop next to a bejeweled iPhone case. This is luxury.” – David Rose
- “Let’s go. I’ve had enough waking hours for one day.” – Moira Rose
- “Tweet us on Facebook!” - Johnny Rose
- "My car is worth less than your pants.” – Stevie Budd
- “You’d think there’d be more of a market for oversized paintings of other people’s families.” – Stevie Budd
- “You’re my Mariah Carey.” – Patrick Brewer
- “You make me sound like a feral cat.” – David Rose
- "I could not be more at one with nature. I do Coachella every year." – David Rose
- "One must champion oneself and say, I am ready for this!" – Moira Rose
- "David, I’ve spent most of my life not knowing what right was supposed to feel like, and then I met you. And everything changed. You make me feel right, David.” – Patrick Brewer
- "I plan on popping a pill, crying a bit, and falling asleep early." – David Rose
- "I would be pleased to RSVP as pending." – Moira Rose
- "I do not have a lot to my name right now, but I do have one thing: taste." – David Rose
- "I will not feel shame about the mall pretzels." – David Rose
- "Like Beyoncé, I excel as a solo artist." – David Rose
- “I don't want to brag, but Us Weekly once described me as 'up for anything.'" – Alexis Rose
- “Do I have to remind you of the time I was taken hostage on David Geffen's yacht by Somali pirates for a week?” – Alexis Rose
- "I'd kill for a good coma right now." – Moria Rose