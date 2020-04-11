Video conferencing platforms like Zoom make it easier to stay connected to your friends. By swapping out your surroundings for a virtual background, it's possible to give your friends a view other than your couch. If you're looking for funny backdrops that will give your calls a boost, try these 15 Tiger King Zoom backgrounds featuring the whole cast of characters.

Netflix's true crime docuseries Tiger King has captivated the internet since its release on March 20. The tale of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin is fascinating, meme-able, and a downright wild ride. Whether you want to channel your inner country singer, admire Exotic's blue eyeliner, or want to rep your love for the strange tale, you can use Zoom's virtual background feature to swap out your real background for something more "Exotic."

Using Zoom's virtual background feature is simple. Once you've got Zoom version 4.6.0 on your PC or Mac, or an up-to-date version of the iOS Zoom mobile app on an iPhone 8 or later or a fifth-generation iPad or later, you'll sign up for a Zoom account. Next, you can change your background by going to your Settings icon in the top right corner. Then find the tab that says Virtual Background, select it, and choose the plus sign (+) to upload your backdrop.

Tiger King backgrounds for Zoom are perfect for making your friends laugh during a video hangout. To get these backgrounds, just right-click to save them to your computer or your phone. Then follow the steps to upload a background into Zoom.

1. Country vibes

Exotic's journey is wild, indeed. So was his music. This "I Saw A Tiger" background might be a new classic.

2. Carole Baskin and her cat print

Baskin is clearly in love with flower crowns, maybe as much as she's in love with big cats.

3. Exotic's music video

While fans weren't aware of the strange story behind Exotic and rival Baskin when this music video was first uploaded to YouTube back in 2015, it's so easy to appreciate now.

4. The adorable cub

Whatever your feelings about the show, this adorable tiger cub makes a great background.

5. That classic shot

This background features the most circulated photo from Tiger King since its release. It's also the most meme-able, getting compared to Lisa Frank illustrations and Joe Dirt.

6. Baskin in a cage

This shot of Baskin in a cage is the perfect metaphor for her rivalry with Exotic.

7. Doc Antle and his elephant pal

Doc Antle shared the spotlight in Tiger King, and you'll probably remember his elephant friend ~moment~.

8. Riding away

Baskin's leopard print bike became another unexpected star of the show.

9. The Animal Park

You can video chat from beside the highway billboard for Exotic's animal park with this Zoom background.

10. Antle with one of his big cats

You probably won't even notice Antle when your eyes are on the majestic cat.

11. Exotic feeding one of the tigers

What's better than a shot of the Tiger King feeding one of his tigers with a baby bottle?

12. The striped stars of the show

Those who streamed Tiger King thinking it was just a show about tigers were very quickly proven wrong. But if you're looking for a subtle way to rep your love for the show, this tiger background is a great choice.

13. Jet ski guy

James Garretson was an unlikely FBI informant. His jet ski scene is a fan favorite, though.

14. Jeff Lowe

Exotic's ex-investor, Jeff Lowe, now owns the animal park, and he's as wild as ever.

15. The wedding photo

The infamous wedding pic is the perfect background. What a throuple.