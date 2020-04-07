Since the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King was released on March 20, 2020, viewers can't seem to get enough of the true crime story. Whether they love it, hate it, or are just purely fascinated by it, fans from all walks of life can't seem to hold back from expressing their feelings on series. That includes Hollywood's biggest stars too. The celebrity reactions to Tiger King prove even the most famous people are just as invested in the world of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin as the rest of the show's fans.

A big part of the fascination surrounding Tiger King is not just the story itself, but also how enthralled everyone is with it. From friends to parents to coworkers, there has been a constant stream of commentary about the various characters and storylines depicted in the docuseries. Luckily, between hints about an additional episode coming to Netflix, rumors of a second season, the podcast the Netflix series was based on, and a scripted series in the works starring Kate McKinnon (who will play Baskin), there's certainly no shortage of ways this tale is being told, meaning fans can expect more to talk about soon enough.

Whether it's supporting Exotic, sticking up for Baskin, promoting change for tigers, or getting amped about the upcoming series, celebs are proving they're just like the rest of the world in that they have something to say about the show that's got everyone talking.

1. Cardi B The rapper is one of the most outspoken members of the Tiger King fandom, and she entertained her fans with a continuous stream of tweets centering around her love of the show and Joe Exotic.

2. Hayes Grier The former Vine star made it clear his most important takeaway from the show for him was the shock of seeing animals held in captivity.

3. Chrissy Teigen The queen of social media easily won in the Photoshop category with the hilarious tweet of her son, Miles, replacing Exotic in one of the most recognizable photos surrounding the series.

4. Fortune Feimster In the time of social distancing, the comedian poked fun at who she thinks is breaking the "six feet apart" rule.

5. Rob Lowe Rob Lowe's take on Exotic is easily one of the most impressive celebrity cosplays, and posing with his son's cute pup is the cherry on top.

6. Nicole Byer Unfortunately for comedian Nicole Byer, it turns out Exotic isn't the musical genius behind the hit songs seen on the show.

7. Lindsay Pelas Despite the vast amount of celebs who are in support of Exotic, model Lindsey Pelas is one of the few who believes in Carole Bakin's innocence. Here's to thinking Don is just hanging out in Costa Rica!

8. Miley Cyrus It seems Miley was getting desperate during her quarantine and decided to cut her own hair (relatable). In a hilarious call with her stylist, she compared her look with Joe Exotic's. Honestly, the resemblance is uncanny.

9. Jared Leto While the actor is a fan of the show, he also stated he doesn't agree with keeping wild animals in captivity. Still, fans can't help but commend his impressive Joe Exotic impersonation.

10. Emily Osment The former Disney Channel star took to Twitter to discuss one of the more upsetting scenes early on in the series that showed the rough conditions many of the animals were in.

11. Sylvester Stallone Cue: "Eye of the Tiger." The Rocky star and his fam shared their love of the series by each dressing up as a character. The result? Iconic.

12. Wells Adams Bachelor Nation fan favorite Wells Adams joked about the characters of the show with his take on the series.

13. Demi Burnett Another Bachelor fave, Demi Burnett clearly jumped on the Tiger King bandwagon and claimed she wants to write a letter to Exotic.

14. Kim Kardashian If Kim's phone is blowing up over a show, you know it's a big deal. She asked her fans for their opinions on the great "Carole Baskin's husband" debate, but it doesn't seem she's shared her own opinion on it.