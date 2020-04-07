15 Celebrity Reactions To 'Tiger King' That'll Make You Scream "SAME"
Since the hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King was released on March 20, 2020, viewers can't seem to get enough of the true crime story. Whether they love it, hate it, or are just purely fascinated by it, fans from all walks of life can't seem to hold back from expressing their feelings on series. That includes Hollywood's biggest stars too. The celebrity reactions to Tiger King prove even the most famous people are just as invested in the world of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin as the rest of the show's fans.
A big part of the fascination surrounding Tiger King is not just the story itself, but also how enthralled everyone is with it. From friends to parents to coworkers, there has been a constant stream of commentary about the various characters and storylines depicted in the docuseries. Luckily, between hints about an additional episode coming to Netflix, rumors of a second season, the podcast the Netflix series was based on, and a scripted series in the works starring Kate McKinnon (who will play Baskin), there's certainly no shortage of ways this tale is being told, meaning fans can expect more to talk about soon enough.
Whether it's supporting Exotic, sticking up for Baskin, promoting change for tigers, or getting amped about the upcoming series, celebs are proving they're just like the rest of the world in that they have something to say about the show that's got everyone talking.
1. Cardi B
The rapper is one of the most outspoken members of the Tiger King fandom, and she entertained her fans with a continuous stream of tweets centering around her love of the show and Joe Exotic.
2. Hayes Grier
The former Vine star made it clear his most important takeaway from the show for him was the shock of seeing animals held in captivity.
3. Chrissy Teigen
4. Fortune Feimster
5. Rob Lowe
Rob Lowe's take on Exotic is easily one of the most impressive celebrity cosplays, and posing with his son's cute pup is the cherry on top.
6. Nicole Byer
Unfortunately for comedian Nicole Byer, it turns out Exotic isn't the musical genius behind the hit songs seen on the show.
7. Lindsay Pelas
8. Miley Cyrus
It seems Miley was getting desperate during her quarantine and decided to cut her own hair (relatable). In a hilarious call with her stylist, she compared her look with Joe Exotic's. Honestly, the resemblance is uncanny.
9. Jared Leto
While the actor is a fan of the show, he also stated he doesn't agree with keeping wild animals in captivity. Still, fans can't help but commend his impressive Joe Exotic impersonation.
10. Emily Osment
11. Sylvester Stallone
Cue: "Eye of the Tiger." The Rocky star and his fam shared their love of the series by each dressing up as a character. The result? Iconic.
12. Wells Adams
13. Demi Burnett
14. Kim Kardashian
If Kim's phone is blowing up over a show, you know it's a big deal. She asked her fans for their opinions on the great "Carole Baskin's husband" debate, but it doesn't seem she's shared her own opinion on it.
15. Dax Shepard
If a film about Joe Exotic's life ever gets made, Dax Shepard really wants the role. His wife Kristen Bell told Entertainment Tonight, "He's very much in. I think he would be brilliant."
Only time will tell who will play the coveted roles in the upcoming series and potential movie (should one ever come to fruition). For now, though, why not put together your own Tiger King dream cast based on the stars who are clearly fans of the show?