What started as a strange new Netflix docuseries has evolved into a national obsession, and the extreme hype for Tiger King has everyone wondering if a follow-up season could be in the cards. After all, the big cat-centric crime series has been pretty much the only thing anyone has been talking about since it dropped on March 20, and there are some big questions a new season could address. So, will there be a Tiger King Season 2? It sounds like there actually is hope for more of the docuseries, and it could be coming much sooner than fans might expect.

Tiger King immediately captured everyone's attention when it first dropped. The bizarre documentary chronicled the past few years of several very eccentric people who all share a love of big cats... even though there's no love lost between the humans. Zookeeper Joe Exotic is at the center of it all — a tiger collector with wild delusions of grandeur who was formerly in a married throuple and ran for president in 2016. His arch-nemesis is Carole Baskin, the owner of the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary whom Exotic believes murdered her ex-husband.

The docuseries ended after Exotic got involved with his shady new business partner Jeff Lowe. Exotic was arrested for allegedly hiring Lowe's buddy to murder Baskin, and along with charges against him for the mistreatment of his tigers, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison, which he is currently serving.

But Tiger King raised a ton of questions about what was really going on between Exotic, Lowe, and Baskin, so now fans are clamoring for a second season focused on what's going on with everyone right now. The good news is that it sounds like more episodes are already in the making. In a video posted on Saturday, April 4, Lowe claimed Netflix had ordered an additional episode of Tiger King that would become available in the next week. Elite Daily reached out to Netflix for confirmation of Lowe's claim, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Netflix has not yet officially said anything about more episodes of Tiger King, but given the show's immense popularity, it seems like a no-brainer for the network to try to keep it going. Plus, director Rebecca Chaiklin told Entertainment Weekly that a follow-up season is a definite possibility given how much is going on and all the unused footage the crew still has:

I mean, yes we have a crazy amount of footage and it's a story that's still unfolding. We're not sure yet, but there could be a follow-up on this story because there's a lot that's still unfolding in it, and it'll be just as dramatic and just as colorful as what has unfolded these past few years.

Although nothing is official, all signs seem to be pointing to more Tiger King coming soon, so get excited to jump back into the ridiculousness.