10 Things To Do On A Saturday Night If You're Single AF & Embracing It

When you’re in a relationship, a Saturday night could involve cuddling up on the couch for a movie marathon, sharing cocktails at that trendy new mezcal bar, or cooking a romantic dinner at home. But when you’re single AF, your plans might look a little different. Let it be known that there are a ton of fun things to do on a Saturday night if you’re single, however. In fact, you can do most of the very same things without a partner. Who says you can’t take yourself out for a fancy dinner? But beyond those traditional Saturday night plans, there are many other ways to leverage your singleness for a super fun evening.

Let’s start with the obvious. Surely, you could fire up your Netflix or Amazon Prime queue and marathon You for the third time. (And you’d get zero judgement from me, fam — been there, done that.) You could also text a friend and invite them out for drinks. TBH, the world is your oyster right now — so really, all it comes down to is what kind of Saturday night you’re in the mood for. Are you seeking a low-key, rejuvenating night in? Or, are you looking for a rowdy night out that inspires a trail of #sorrynotsorry IG posts?

Whichever kind of weekend you’re feeling, here are a few fun itineraries to try that are sure to help you embrace your single status.

School yourself with YouTube beauty tutorials. Shutterstock YouTube is truly a bottomless rabbit hole when it comes to makeup and hair inspiration. So, if you're itching to figure out how to curl your hair with a straightening iron, how to master contouring like a Kardashian, or how to achieve fuller brows, there are likely countless videos to help in your endeavors. And watching these videos could give you some ideas for how to transform your lewk for your next night out.

Coordinate a slumber party with your bestie. Serious question, y'all: Why do we stop having sleepovers once we hit adulthood? I can't think of a better way for you to spend a Saturday night than bonding with your BFF, whether that includes watching nostalgic flicks, painting your nails, feasting on pizza delivery, trading life updates, or all of the above. Plus, as an added bonus, you'll wake up right next to your Sunday brunch partner.

Start a blog. You know that blog idea you've been kicking around for months (or years) now? The next time you have a Saturday night free, pour a glass of wine, bust out your laptop, and get typing. Maybe the blog will take off, and you'll gain more followers than you ever imagined. Maybe you'll learn something in the process of writing. Maybe it will evolve into something else entirely. But you won't know until you start it — and there's no time like your single Saturday night to turn that dream into a reality.

Get experimental in the kitchen. Shutterstock There are lots of reasons why cooking and baking solo is simply the best. For one, you don't have to worry about disappointing anyone else if the dish doesn't exactly turn out as planned. And you can also do whatever TF you want without stressing about someone else's preferences, like licking the rest of the cake batter out of the mixing bowl, or tossing in some extra salt just because that's the way you like it. Besides, finding a few go-to recipes is bound to come in handy next time you're invited to a potluck or you're trying to impress a date.

Hit up a free gig. Google is your best friend when you're single and looking for fun things to do on a Saturday night. In fact, there are probably countless fun events going on in your town or city that you haven't been aware of. If you're into music, try searching "live music in [location]" or "live music near me." If you're a bibliophile, swap out the first search term for "book readings" or "poetry readings." While you can certainly invite a friend to come along, these are the kinds of events that you can totally attend alone, too. Who knows? You may even end up meeting some like-minded people while you're there.

Write some thank you notes. Shutterstock Call me old-fashioned, but I just love writing — and receiving — a handwritten "thank you" note. And you don't need to be the recipient of a grand gift or gesture to write one, either. So, try this: Sit down and write a short list of some people who have been making your life better in some way lately, whether it's a coworker, a friend, your sister, or someone else entirely. Write them a note to let them know. If you believe in karma, this act is a killer way to send good vibes out into the universe (that your single self could benefit from later). What goes around comes around, and love is no different.

Learn a language. Depending on your personality, your ideal Saturday night might mean learning something new (where are my ENFJs at?). If that's the case, consider using one of the many tools and resources at your disposal to pick up a new language. For example, Duolingo's free app makes it easy to learn your language of choice in small chunks, while Rosetta Stone paid subscriptions offer in-depth lessons in 24 different languages.

Build a family tree. Curious about where your great great grandparents lived, or what they did for work? What about your great great great grandparents' names? TBH, you could spend hours and hours on one of the many family tree sites out there, and you're bound to find out all kinds of fascinating info about your genealogy and lineage. There's many options to choose from, but Ancestry.com is arguably the most popular, because it searches billions of records relating to your family members worldwide.

Go on a music-discovery journey. Shutterstock It's all too easy to fall in a music rut. Once you find artists or songs you like, you end up streaming them far too many times. Why? Because you'd rather listen to something you know makes you feel good than put in the effort to find something new. That's where Pandora and Last.fm come in. While exploring your customized radio stations, you're bound to discover some new artists or songs you like. Make a list of all the ones that strike your fancy, and then share your top jams via text with friends. There's something so satisfying about turning your BFFs on to their new favorite band.