As someone who's dealt with sparse blondish brows my entire life, I'm always on the quest for the best brow makeup. But finding the right brow filler can be a little tricky. Not only do you need to identify your primary brow concern (Are they over-plucked? In need of more shape? A little patchy?), you also need to find a product that's going to match your skill level when it comes to application. With everything from pencils and gels to powders and pomades out there, it can be hard to know where to start.

To help you find the best brow filler for you, here's a quick guide on what each kind of brow makeup has to offer.

Gels: This is a great option if you're looking to give your brow some more shape, fill in any sparse areas with a little tint, or set your desired shape to prevent an unruly brow situation. Plus, gels are ideal for brow novices. As brow expert Joey Healy told Elle, "Gel requires no artistry, but keeps you looking young and fresh."

Powders: With powders you're able to add more uniform density compared to pencils. This is another great option for brow beginners since a powder can slowly be layered on until you reach your desired density. However, powders won't do much for reshaping a brow.

With that in mind, it's time to find your perfect brow filler. All of the options below come highly rated on Amazon and cost less than $25.

1. The Best Brow Gel WunderBrow 1-Step Brow Gel $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in five different hues, Wunderbrow's 1-Step Brow Gel has become an Instagram phenomenon for its ability to create gorgeous, natural-looking brows. Backed by more than 13,000 customer reviews on Amazon, the long-lasting waterproof gel helps define, fill, and thicken. And the unique formula is infused with 'hair-like' fibers that help sculpt the brow to your desired shape. Plus, the product is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free, allergen-free, sulphate-free, and oil-free. Reviewers say: "I've been seeing this product advertised everywhere lately [...] I finally caved in because of how many reviews this product was getting and I'm so glad I did!! I am Asian and got the black/brown and it's perfect. Definitely not too dark at all, it's incredibly buildable so you can make it as dark as you'd like. It also looks super natural!"

2. The Best Gel On A Budget Maybelline TattooStudio Waterproof Eyebrow Gel Makeup $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Maybelline TattooStudio Waterproof Eyebrow Gel Makeup is another gel option that has amassed a loyal following. Not only was it Allure's 2018 Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award-winning brow gel, it also has more than 1,000 customer reviews on Amazon. The long-lasting, budge-proof formula stays put for up to 48 hours. Plus, it comes with both a sculpting tip applicator and a separate spoolie for blending. Available in eight different shades, the gel provides fuller-looking eyebrows, all for a reasonable price. Reviewers say: "Absolutely love this! I have it on subscribe and save because I cannot run out. I’m an outdoors Alaskan girl who camps, hunts and fishes without ever having to worry that I’ve wiped half a brow off. This truly is an all day and night brow gel. It takes some time to figure out the applicator and how to use it just right to shape your brow how you like it. I definitely suggest this to all my friends because it works! And the cost?! Hello! It’s a win win."

3. The Best Brow Pencil Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil $6 | Amazon See on Amazon If you rely on the precision that only a brow pencil can deliver, you can't go wrong with Maybelline's Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil. The dual-sided, arch-defining pencil features a teardrop tip on one side for adding shape and tint, and a fluffy spoolie brush on the other for natural blending. Available in four different colors, this pencil has earned an impressive 4.4-star rating on Amazon, with more than 2,000 customer reviews. Reviewers say: "Spent years using a brow pomade but got tired of it drying out in the little pot so quickly. I avoided pencils since I could never find one that went on as saturated and with a creamy sort of consistency that I was used to. Tried this on a whim since I'd seen a few positive reviews via Youtube and thought the angled tip was pretty neat. I don't know if I'd want to use anything else ever again because I love it so much! Easy to apply, goes on smoothly and the little brush on the end is great for evenly brushing product through the brows once they're filled in. ..."

4. The Best Brow Powder Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in 11 shades, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Powder Duo adds both depth and dimension to your brow. The compact features two shades that can be used to create the ombre brow technique or you can also mix the shades together to create a customized blend for your brow. The best part is that the powder can be applied slowly to build up intensity. Reviewers say: "I've been using the brow powder duo for quite some time. As a blond with a fair complexion, I find the lighter side of the duo more desirable for my brows. However, I often mix the two sides with my brow brush and am quite pleased with the results! ..."