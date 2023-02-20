Your Zodiac Sign's Toxic Trait Can Be Annoying AF

Britney Spears may’ve loved the intrigue of tasting a poison paradise in her 2003 Grammy-winning single, “Toxic,” but it’s definitely not all it’s cracked up to be. As enticing as it can be to take a sip from a devil's cup, being around toxicity can be incredibly harmful to you and those around you. Then again, everyone’s got at least one not-so-healthy trait or character flaw, and it can be more irritating and obnoxious than damaging and hurtful. (Think: Your obsessive need to be No. 1 at all things, or your inability to maintain long-lasting relationships, whether they be platonic or romantic.) Your particular sun or rising sign’s biggest toxic trait is more likely to be filed under Annoying AF.

Astrology allows you to not only understand the positive qualities about yourself — like the supernatural gift you have — but even the ones you’re not always eager to admit. It provides a cosmic language that makes engaging in Twitter debates sound like a cute quirk instead of a major character flaw. Once you learn the toxic trait most commonly associated with your zodiac sign, then perhaps you can think about how to dial it down juuussstttt a little bit.

Aries: Your Competitive Side

You’re *that* friend; the one who will sit in the corner and pout if you lose a game. Since Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, you like to be first in everything you do. As a result, cardinal fire signs such as yourself don’t always respond well to placing second (or worse). What can you say? You’re highly competitive — but it rarely has anything to do with other people. You’re constantly in competition with yourself, which makes you your own worst enemy when you aren’t the first one to cross the finish line.

Taurus: Your Inability To Be Adaptable

There’s a reason Taureans are referred to as stubborn bulls. As the fixed earth sign of the zodiac, you’re someone who likes to move at your own pace. So much so, you have a tendency to dig in your heels if changes are being made before you’re ready. Your motto: “Why fix what isn’t broken?” When you’re comfortable, you’ll do anything you can to make sure things stay the same, which makes the stubborn stereotype all the more real. It’s important to remember that adapting can make things even comfier than refusing to adjust to unforeseen changes.

Gemini: Your Need To Keep Things Moving

Consistency? Don’t know her. Since you’re constantly seeking new ways to stimulate your mind, you may find yourself not always finishing what you start. This can cause you to appear a bit fickle at times, when in reality, you’re just looking for things that truly pique your interest. Fortunately, this means you’ve always got a fun new story or hobby to share with your besties, because you refuse to ever become stagnant.

Cancer: Your Passive-Aggressive Nature

Confrontation is so not your thing. As a sensitive water sign, you sometimes feel like you have to bottle up your emotions, causing them to come out in subtle, passive-aggressive ways, which isn’t a great vibe either. Though your intention is never to cause conflict, ignoring your feelings almost always leads to more hurt feelings in the long-run, so don’t be afraid to let it out if you feel passionate enough.

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Leo: Your Main Character Energy

Like your cosmic ruler, the sun, you’re used to being the center of attention. Whether you’re showing off a new haircut or a skill you’ve been training in, you’re always in performance mode, using the world as your personal stage and onlookers as your audience. While your confidence is admirable, your “all eyes on me” personality can be... a lot. You’ll always be the main character, but there’s nothing wrong with sharing the spotlight with others.

Virgo: Your Perfectionism

Your detail-oriented nature often works in your favor. Knowing when to let things slide, though, is your downfall. As the analytical sign of the zodiac, you tend to pick up on things others may overlook, causing extra stress, mainly for yourself. Hyperfixating on imperfections isn’t always worth the time or energy. Take a deep breath, Virgo. You don’t have to solve every single problem.

Libra: Your Non-Confrontational Personality

As the peacemaker of the zodiac, you’re all about avoiding conflict. While can be beneficial for fending off fights, it can also cause you — and only you — to make sacrifices in the name of “compromise.” It’s important to advocate for yourself, even if the other party isn’t necessarily happy about it. That doesn’t make you aggressive; it makes situations more fair.

Scorpio: Your Secretive Disposition

You hold your cards close to your chest. This can keep you from getting hurt, but missing opportunities to be vulnerable in relationships can also be unfulfilling. Yes, it can be risky opening up to someone, but allowing people you can trust to see the real you? It’s so, so worth it. In order to have the intimate relationships you crave, you have to be willing to take risks.

Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius: Your Spontaneity

Personal freedom is a must in your book. As the mutable fire sign of the zodiac, you’re forever embarking on a new adventure, which can sometimes place a strain on the parts of your life that rely on consistency — most importantly, your relationships. You don’t have to abandon your impulsivity in order to have stability, but it may be worth thinking big decisions through a bit more before setting off on your next spontaneous excursion.

Capricorn: Your “All Work, No Play” Attitude

You take your work very seriously. So seriously, in fact, you may neglect to engage in activities that don’t have to do with being productive. While your hard work is worth being admired, maintaining a healthy work-life balance is so much better for your mental health. Leave yourself room to have a good time. In the long-run, no one ever wished they worked more.

Aquarius: Your Loner Tendencies

Contrary to what you may think, there is such a thing as too much alone time. As someone who’s very comfortable in their own company, you may find yourself isolating for long, extended periods of time, making it hard to maintain long-lasting relationships. Balance is key. You’ll always feel better when you’re getting a healthy dose of social interactions outside of your living space.

Pisces: Your Naivety

Looking on the bright side is what people love about you... for the most part. It can also cause you to lose touch with reality from time to time. Your optimism is usually appreciated, but it can also mean that reality checks hit a little harder for you than others. It’s important to keep one foot on the ground, so you don’t get too lost in your idealism. Being delusional is fun; staying grounded is better.