Speaking of getting ready, the attention to detail around Renaissance Tour outfits, hair, and makeup was more similar to that of the Eras Tour than any other concert I’ve gone to. While a lot of people styled themselves around Beyoncé’s different albums, the main theme seemed to be a mix of disco cowgirl and space alien aesthetics. Yelp treated me to getting my nails and hair done at two women-owned businesses before the show in Chicago (because who run the world, girls!), and I saw so many people there requesting futuristic and bedazzled makeup looks, hairstyles, and manicures.

I’d definitely recommend checking out the Renaissance side of TikTok for outfit and beauty inspo, and springing to at least get Bey-inspired nails before your night out. Your IG will thank you.