Forget hot girl summer — it’s about to be Renaissance SZN. As your tour date approaches, you may be thinking more about what you’re going to wear to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tourinstead of the necessities you’ll be packing in your bag. While it’s important to have “Alien Superstar” accessories that scream “I’m that girl,” you also want to make sure you have everything you need to bring to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour with you to ensure you have the best experience.
Your bag is actually pretty important. Since most stadiums have a clear bag policy, you’ll want to shop for one now that goes with your ‘fit so you’re not scrambling last minute. You also want to make sure you pack that extra portable charger so you’re able to snap OOTD pics before the show, grab videos to share on TikTok during, and still have the battery power to request a Lyft home. Think of this as your packing list to check off before you grab your mirrorball cowboy hat and head out the door. Don’t let being unprepared break your soul, and have everything you need whether you’re standing in Club Renaissance or sitting in the nosebleeds.
Taking a cue from anyone in the BeyHive who has already witnessed the disco splendor that is Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, here’s a list of what to bring.