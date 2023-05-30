Forget hot girl summer — it’s about to be Renaissance SZN. As your tour date approaches, you may be thinking more about what you’re going to wear to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour instead of the necessities you’ll be packing in your bag. While it’s important to have “Alien Superstar” accessories that scream “I’m that girl,” you also want to make sure you have everything you need to bring to Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour with you to ensure you have the best experience.

Your bag is actually pretty important. Since most stadiums have a clear bag policy, you’ll want to shop for one now that goes with your ‘fit so you’re not scrambling last minute. You also want to make sure you pack that extra portable charger so you’re able to snap OOTD pics before the show, grab videos to share on TikTok during, and still have the battery power to request a Lyft home. Think of this as your packing list to check off before you grab your mirrorball cowboy hat and head out the door. Don’t let being unprepared break your soul, and have everything you need whether you’re standing in Club Renaissance or sitting in the nosebleeds.

Taking a cue from anyone in the BeyHive who has already witnessed the disco splendor that is Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, here’s a list of what to bring.

02 Keep The Energy Going With A Portable Charger Belkin 10000mAh Power Bank Target $20 See on Target TikToker @merm.v went to opening night of the Renaissance Tour, and shared some tips for anyone going later this summer. Unsurprisingly, she says a portable charger is an absolute must, especially since Beyoncé’s setlist is over three hours long. You want to come with a fully charged phone, but also have a charger to get you through the show and afterwards when you’re trying to get an Uber or Lyft home.

04 Have Earplugs For Your Irreplaceable Hearing Loop Experience Ear Plugs for Concerts Amazon $35 See on Amazon TikToker @mrpablitoe stresses the importance of protecting your ears by bringing something to help, like your AirPods in noise-canceling mode. If you want to get some earplugs that match your Renaissance Tour ‘fit, Loop earplugs come in colors that go with the “Alien Superstar” and disco cowboy theme, like the silver ones which will match your mirrorball hat perfectly.

05 Stay Cozy With Some Comfortable Shoes Silky Toes Women’s Velvet Foldable Ballet Flats Amazon $19 See on Amazon Sure, you want to look great at the Renaissance Tour and perhaps you’re planning your entire ‘fit around some glittery cowboy boots, but they better be comfortable to stand in for long periods of time. The setlist is over three hour long and even if you have seats, you’ll be standing and dancing for most of that time. If you have to wear the cute shoes to take pics at the stadium, be sure to bring an extra pair of cozy shoes to change into. These foldable flats will easily fit in your clear bag so they’re available whenever you need them.

06 Pack A Card Wallet And Leave Your Bills, Bills, Bills At Home seavilia Green Card Holder Amazon $12 $10 See on Amazon Most stadiums are going to be cashless, which means you only need to bring your cards with you. To keep them protected in your clear bag, get a cute Beyoncé-themed card wallet. This bee card holder is perfect for anyone in the BeyHive, and comes in so many colors to match your chosen ‘fit.

07 Stay Drunk In Love With A Water Bottle 20 oz Bottle Stojo $20 See on Stojo It’s going to be the summer of Renaissance, which means your concert will most likely fall on a hot day. Be sure to stay hydrated, especially if you’re going to an outdoor stadium. First, check your stadium’s policies, but most places will allow you to bring in an empty water bottle that you can fill up inside. Something that’s collapsible will easily fit in your bag.

08 Keep Cool In The Summer Renaissance With A Fan African Folding Fan Etsy $23 See on Etsy Another way to keep cool this summer is bring along a fan. An electric fan that says “fan me off” is part of the VIP gift bag, so no need to pack an extra one if you have floor tickets. For anyone else, though, it wouldn’t hurt to put a folding fan in your bag as well. Something gorgeous like these colorful fabric fans can be just what you need to finish off your Renaissance Tour ‘fit.

09 Prepare For Schoolin’ Life With Hand Sanitizer Sparkly Reel PocketBac Holder Bath & Body Works $9 See on Bath & Body Works Hand sanitizer is a must-have anywhere you go, but especially to the Renaissance Tour. If you plan on eating any snacks beforehand or going to the bathroom, it helps to have some hand sanitizer just in case. You can also keep it classy and on theme with the right hand sanitizer holder, like this disco ball one from Bath & Body Works.