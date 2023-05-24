There are so many enjoyable corners of TikTok you could get lost in. BeautyTok, FoodieTok, DisneyTok, there really are no limits. One that can resonate with almost everyone, though, is BookTok. With nearly 120 billion(!) views over the last several months, #BookTok is *the* safe space for bookworms to discuss their favorite reads, as well as find and recommend books to those looking to expand their collection. But with so many book suggestions being posted about daily, it can be difficult to know where to start. This is where the cosmos come into play. If you live somewhere on the corner of BookTok and AstroTok, then you’ll be pleased to know that there’s a viral TikTok read meant for your zodiac sign’s summer reading list.

With such a wide variety of genres and authors to choose from, it may not be easy to know which book is worth the e-read download or, you know, physical purchase from your local bookstore or checkout from the library (#supportlocal). Luckily, below you’ll find a list of some of the most viral books on TikTok at the moment, categorized by zodiac sign. Your next great summer read awaits with just a few swipes from your thumb.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19) 'Icebreaker' Amazon $18 $12 See on Amazon You love a good competition, Aries, which is why Icebreaker should be up next on your must-read list. It centers around an ice skater and a hockey player, and as someone who’s naturally athletic, you’re bound to be immediately drawn in. The love story between the two main characters is also something you’ve probably watched play out in your own life before: a classic enemies-to-lovers trope.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20-May 20) 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' Amazon $17 $10 See on Amazon You’re a sucker for a good love story, Taurus, and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo certainly promises to deliver. Set in Old Hollywood, this story is full of glamour, love, and scandals that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. As a hopeless romantic, you’re sure to enjoy the romance contained within these pages. The best part? You can enjoy the all the drama without having to be the center of it.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 21) 'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow' Amazon $28 $16 See on Amazon Reading is one of your favorite pastimes, Gemini; more specifically, reading books that are incredibly engaging and stimulating. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow is about two childhood friends who build a video game empire together, but not without plenty of twists, turns, and plot twists. This novel will easily speak to your nerdy, bookworm side, but it’s also a beautiful story about friendship that is bound to leave you feeling satisfied.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22-July 22) 'Secretly Yours' Target $11 See on Target This opposites-attract romance novel is bound to speak to your lunar nature, Cancer. If there’s anyone who understands the emotional roller coaster that comes with falling in love, it’s you, which is why you should totally give Secretly Yours a read. Set in a small town, this rom-com brings a grumpy professor and a bubbly neighbor together, despite the odds, and serves as a wholesome reminder that two people who are destined to be together will find a way.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23-Aug. 22) 'A Court of Thorns and Roses' Walmart $11 See on Walmart You’re very much here for the drama, Leo, and this sexy, action-packed fantasy novel will definitely be keeping you engaged. When a huntress kills a wolf in the woods, she gets whisked away to a magical land for her crimes. Full of plot twists, this story centers around the strength and power the young woman has to tap into in order to adjust to her new life. As the sun-ruled sign of the zodiac, you’ll be able to see yourself in the main character of this novel, making it a must-read.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) 'The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois' Barnes & Noble $20 $18 See on Barnes & Noble Historical fiction is your jam, Virgo, making The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois the most compelling read for you. The story centers around a young woman eager to dive deep into her family’s ancestral past, discovering shocking stories about the struggles her ancestors faced in the Deep South. Not only will this book provide you with important historical facts, but it’s incredibly well-written — something that you, a Mercurial, always appreciate.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22-Oct. 23) 'The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue' Amazon $20 $15 See on Amazon You love love, Libra, which means you won’t be able to put this romance novel down. The plot: A young woman who once made a bargain to live forever is *also* cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets — until she meets a man in a hidden bookstore who somehow remembers her name, that is. As the sociable, idealistic sign of the zodiac, you’ll enjoy this beautifully written story about a woman who just wants to leave her mark.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) 'The Paris Apartment' Target $15 See on Target Mysterious is your middle name, Scorpio, and this thriller is the perfect book to get your wheels turning. Set in Paris, this murder mystery is full of many edge-of-your-seat plot twists as the main character, Jess, desperately tries to find her brother before it’s too late.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) 'Circe' Amazon $11 See on Amazon This Greek mythology book is perfect for those looking for an adventurous read. As the thrill-seeking sign of the zodiac, you’re guaranteed to enjoy every page, Sagittarius. Centered around a feminist hero, the novel is full of suspense, competition, and family rivalry. It’s a celebration of female empowerment, which is always what you’re searching for.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) 'Before I Let Go' World of Books $11 See on World of Books This romance novel stands out as one of the more realistic reads on this list, but as the no-frills sign of the zodiac, you’re bound to be a fan, Capricorn. Centered around two lovers who are on the brink of calling it quits, this story sheds light on the actuality behind long-term relationships, and the ups and downs that they oftentimes encounter. Since you’re a low-key romantic, you’ll definitely enjoy this modern-day love story.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) 'Twisted' Target $15 See on Target A dark, contemporary romance is so on brand for you, Aquarius. A reimagined story of Aladdin, Twisted centers around a young woman who is determined to fulfill her ill father’s last wish: to marry a man of his choosing. The only problem is that Yasmin’s in love with someone her father would never approve of. As someone who lives for going against the grain, you won’t be able to put this book down.