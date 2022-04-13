Everything To Know About Netflix's The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo Adaptation

TikTok is obsessed with it, the New York Times Paperback Best Seller list held onto it for 54 weeks, and now it’s getting a film adaptation on Netflix. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by author Taylor Jenkins Reid is one of most popular historical fiction novels of the last two years, beloved by book club moms and #BookTok fans alike. In late March 2022, Netflix announced it will be adapting Reid’s glamorous novel into an original film. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast, trailer, and predicted release date of Netflix’s The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo adaptation.

If you somehow haven’t read it yet, or just need a refresher, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is about a fictional Old Hollywood star, Evelyn Hugo, who picks a seemingly random journalist, Monique Grant, to tell her life’s story. The book is full of glamour, intrigue, and heartbreak — the most important ingredients for a Golden Age Hollywood story. Reid told PopSugar Hollywood divas of yore, such as Elizabeth Taylor, Ava Gardner, and Rita Hayworth, inspired her book — Taylor was married eight times; Gardner told her whole life story to a journalist who turned her retellings into a stylized biography; and Hayworth, like Evelyn, had to hide her Hispanic heritage to make it in Hollywood. Reid also told PopSugar it was specifically Gardner’s choice to “spill every bean” in her ghostwritten memoir that inspired her to write something painfully vulnerable and especially juicy.

Bringing this fictional story with a long line of inspiration to life all starts with a seasoned screenwriter and lots of excited speculation from the fans.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Cast

So far, no cast announcements have been made for the eagerly-awaited film. In late March 2022, Liz Tigelaar, who adapted Little Fires Everywhere from book to screen, was announced as adaptor for The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. Tigelaar is also currently working on adapting another of Reid’s books, Malibu Rising, for Hulu.

Fantasy casting website myCast.com, where users suggest and vote for potential castings, has some fun suggestions for who could play each character. Leading the polls are Rita Moreno as present-day Evelyn, Ana de Armas as Evelyn in her movie-making prime, and Nathalie Emmanuel as the journalist, Monique Grant. Of course, fans will have to wait for an official announcement to see what direction Netflix takes this project.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Predicted Release Date

Netflix announced its adaptation in late March 2022, but has yet to reveal a production schedule or release date. If you’re looking for insider info, check Reid’s Instagram — she updates her followers about her books and adaptations often.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Trailer

There is no trailer yet for Netflix’s adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. Once production has started and the cast, writers, and Netflix start to tease the adaptation, fans will have a better sense of when to expect a trailer. In the meantime, fans can reread the novel for the second — or more realistically, eleventh — time and check back here for updates.