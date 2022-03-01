Astrology
If You’re 1 Of These 4 Zodiac Signs, You’ve Got Bookworm Written All Over You

Rory Gilmore has nothing on you.

By Chelsea Jackson
Reading books is something I used to love to do as a kid. Since the rise of social media and #adulthood, though, I find myself rarely making time for it. While this is likely the reality for many, there are four zodiac signs that still frequent the local bookstores or continue to Click To Buy on their Kindle, no matter how busy their schedule is.

Here’s Why Gemini Loves To Read Most:

As an air sign, you’re always eager to learn something new — and what better way to get your wheels turning than by reading? Whether it’s a book, article, or Tweets on your timeline, you prioritize absorbing information on a daily basis.

