With the European leg of her Renaissance World Tour finished and the North American leg underway, Beyoncé has made it clear that she did not come to play. Queen Bey had people flying across the world to see one or more of her concert dates and she made sure everybody was living for it. She always slays her performance, vocals, choreography, and visuals, but another important thing she makes sure is on point is her style. Fashion has always been a priority at every. single. Beyoncé show, but the Renaissance Tour outfits seem extra special — and if Bey comes to slay, everyone else must follow suit. That’s where cheap (but expensive-looking) dupes come in handy so you, too, can bring the *energy*.

Chances are, you’ve already seen countless TikToks of people sharing their OOTDs for Beyoncé’s tour, but if you’ve got your ticket and are still stuck on what to wear, this is for you. You can never go wrong with taking inspo from the queen herself, but many of her outfits are custom designer and not in the average price range. Below, you’ll find 10 of Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour ‘fits that you can recreate on a budget, plus links on what to buy to get the look. Yes, things are about to get HEATED.

1. Renaissance Tour Dupes For An *ALIEN SUPERSTAR*

The main vibe of the Renaissance Tour is anything and everything chrome, sparkle, and shine. While you can’t find an exact copy of this custom Balmain chrome look, all you need to recreate it is a silver long-sleeve body suit, silver boots and silver gloves to match. This is definitely giving, “I'm No. 1, I'm the only one.”

2. A Renaissance Tour Dupe For Those Who Want To *MOVE*

Nothing is more fun than dancing around in a ‘fit that moves with you and this beaded fringe Ellie Saab mini dress is the moment. You can try out a budget-friendly version with this silver sequins fringe tassel dress from Etsy.

3. Renaissance Tour Dupes For Those Who Want To Feel *PURE/HONEY*

Radiate the pure energy Queen Bey sends into the crowd by opting for a silver sequin gown and black gloves. This silver gown and black glove combo from Amazon allows for the most cost-effective recreation of this stunning Balmain ensemble.

4. Renaissance Tour Dupes If You’re Feeling *HEATED*

Bring the heat by replicating this all-red Off-White look. While it might be impossible to find a dupe for the red chrome extra-wide-brim hat, Fashion Nova has an option for a red wide-brim fedora featuring chrome hearts that still bring the Renaissance vibes.

5. *SUMMER RENAISSANCE* Dupes

Summer is all about going out and having fun, so represent your “SUMMER RENAISSANCE” with this black beaded Gucci number that is the perfect look for a night out. Clone the look with this Fashion Nova bodysuit, Amazon mesh top, Amazon sunglasses, and Nasty Gal mirrored cowboy hat.

6. Renaissance Tour Dupes If You Want To Look *THIQUE*

The warm weather of the season means bringing out everything and anything mini. Beyoncé got the memo in this David Koma holographic mini dress paired with iridescent cowboy boots. Try to match in this Fashion Nova matching set and these bedazzled Amazon boots.

7. Renaissance Tour Dupes If You’re Channeling “I’M THAT GIRL”

This Loewe jumpsuit is definitely one of TikTok’s most popular and recreated looks from the tour. If you’re into a DIY project, try recreating the print with a neutral bodysuit, gloves, nail polish, and fabric paint. Pull up in these clothes, look so good.

8. A Renaissance Tour Dupe If You Want To Give *ENERGY*

If you wanna slay, but not waste too much energy worring about your ‘fit, opt for replicating this sparkly jumpsuit by Alexander McQueen. Fashion Nova has a good option in this long sleeve sparkly black one-piece.

9. Renaissance Tour Dupes If You Want To *CUFF IT*

Not everyone is into the super intense looks and would rather be more cozy and comfortable. If that’s your vibe, go simple and wear this red leg-slit gown with simple silver cuffs. Beyoncé’s dress is by Ferragamo, but Fashion Nova, yet again, comes to the rescue with a red sequined one-shoulder gown.

10. Renaissance Tour Dupes If You’re Ready To *BREAK MY SOUL*

Of course, Bey had to show the world that she is not only a wearer, but a designer. This hot pink sequin dress along with the looks worn by her backup dancers are from her brand Ivy Park. The hot pink is oh-so Barbiecore, so you know Fashion Nova and Amazon can come through with the dupes of this year’s go-to color.