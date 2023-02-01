Remain Calm: Beyoncé Is Touring For The First Time Since 2018

Beyhive, this is not a drill: Beyoncé is coming to a city near you. After weeks of unconfirmed speculation, the “Alien Superstar” singer finally announced she’s touring her latest album, Renaissance. This news comes over a week after Beyoncé shook the internet (and had singers clamoring to ace those new “Drunk In Love” outro runs) with her first live performance in Dubai on Jan. 21.

On Feb. 1, Beyoncé shared the dates for the upcoming world tour on her website, which sees her beginning in Europe in May before trekking through Canada and the U.S. from early July through late September. These new roster of shows is her first tour since her 2017 On The Run II tour with her husband, JAY-Z. Before that joint excursion, she performed solo at her 2016 Formation World Tour.

In Beyoncé fashion, she stopped the world with the sudden release of her tour announcement on Instagram, but how is the universe supposed to carry on?

Interestingly, fans asked a similar question to Ticketmaster on how they’ll handle traffic once tickets go on sale. IYDK, the ticket site is still embroiled in Taylor Swift’s Eras tour disaster. With that said, seeing Beyoncé on tour is a rare occasion and that adds a Hunger Games-tinged level of competition in trying to purchase tickets.

That looming dedication has already reared its head, as fans noted Beyoncé’s website seemingly crashed while trying to register for tickets this morning. Similar to Swift, the singer offered a verified fan registration, which sees that those who registered for a specific city will get first dibs on tickets when they go on sale on Feb. 6. The registration will run until Feb. 2.

Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé first hinted at her Renaissance tour during the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala in October 2022. The event held several biddings, including a $20,000 “UNIQUE experience” package that included two tickets to see Beyoncé on tour amongst other luxe prizes. Even though fans were anxiously awaiting for her to release the dates, the drop still came as a shock. And honestly, posed another question that’s hilariously taken on a life of its own: Beyoncé, where are the visuals for Act I?

New visuals or not, the Beyhive will still line up to see Beyoncé live. Here are the details about the singer’s upcoming, disco-fueled tour.

When does Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour begin?

Beyoncé will kick off her Renaissance tour on May 10, 2023, in Sweden. The entire tour will wrap on Sept. 27 in Louisiana.

What cities will Beyoncé visit on her Renaissance world tour?

Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour begins with the European leg, which sees her visiting countries like Belgium, United Kingdom, and Denmark.

May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden at Friends Arena

May 14 in Brussels, Belgium at Baudoin Stadium

May 17 in Cardiff, United Kingdom at Principality Stadium

May 20 in Edinburgh, United Kingdom at Murrayfield

May 23 in Sunderland, United Kingdom at Stadium of Light

May 26 in Paris, France at Stade de France

May 29, 30 & June 2 in London, United Kingdom at Tottenham Hotspur

June 6 in Lyon, France at Groupama Stadium

June 8 in Barcelona, Spain at Olympic Stadium

June 11 in Marseille, France at Orange Velodrome

June 15 in Cologne, Denmark at Rheinenergiestadion

June 17 & 18 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at JC Arena

June 21 in Hamburg, Denmark at Volksparkstadion

June 24 in Frankfurt, Denmark at Deutsche Bank Park

June 27 in Warsaw, Poland at PGE Nardowy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The concert series will pick back up in early July with two dates in Canada.

July 8 & 9 in Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

She’ll then coast through 26 states in the U.S. and one more stop in Canada, before rounding out the tour on Sept. 27 in Louisiana.

July 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 in Nashville, New York at Nissan Stadium

July 17 in Louisville, Kentucky at Cardinal Stadium

July 20 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 in Chicago, Illinois at Soldier Field

July 26 in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field

July 29 & 30 in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

Aug. 1 in Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium

Aug. 3 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 5 in Washington, District of Columbia at FedEx Field

Aug. 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 11 in Atlanta, Georgia at Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 16 in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18 in Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 21 in St Louis, Missouri ta Dome at America’s Center

Aug. 24 in Glendale, Arizona at State Farm Stadium

Aug. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

Aug. 30 in San Francisco, California at Levi’s Stadium

Sept. 2 & 3 in Los Angeles, California at SoFi Stadium

Sept. 11 in Vancouver, British Columbia at BC Place

Sept. 13 in Seattle, Washington at Lumen Field

Sept. 18 in Kansas City, Montana at Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 21 in Dallas, Texas at AT&T Stadium

Sept. 23 in Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium

Sept. 27 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Caesars Superdome

When do tickets for the Renaissance world tour go on sale?

After the verified fan registration ends on Feb. 2, tickets will go on sale Feb. 6.

What will Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour setlist look like?

Beyoncé has yet to release what the tour’s setlist will be; however, it’s safe to assume she’ll perform a bulk of her Renaissance album. The entire album — which is a rivetingly indulgent nod to house music and Black queer voices in that space — hoards enough bops that she could perform the entire album.

The “I’m That Girl” singer could also sprinkle in hits from her previous albums (especially ones she rarely performs), similar to her recent Dubai concert. I could see Beyoncé slickly cooing “Kitty Kat” to introduce the naughtier tracks on Renaissance like “Alien Superstar” or “Virgos Groove.”

Where can I buy tickets for the Renaissance tour?

Fans can purchase tickets for Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour through Ticketmaster.