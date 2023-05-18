In the five years since Taylor Swift last toured, she’s released four new albums and two re-recorded ones. The fandom has grown significantly, which means there are plenty of baby Swifties attending The Eras Tour for their first-ever Swift concert. Some OG Swifties have taken it upon themselves to help educate anyone new on what to bring to the Eras concert, cute concert ‘fit ideas, and all of the Taylor Swift fan chants to know before your Eras Tour show.

Fan chants are different in every fandom. For example, the BTS ARMY has a fan chant, which lists off the names of each of the members before a song begins or during certain dance breaks. Sometimes, a fan chant can just be a popular lyric in a song that fans like to scream-sing extra loud during a concert, like the bridge in “Keep Driving” for Harry Styles’ fans.

The fans chants for Taylor Swift include a few of those fave lyrics that are emphasized, but also some inside jokes mixed with clapping. There are even some new ones from the Midnights era that older fans haven’t had the chance to say just yet in a concert. If you’re new or just feeling a little rusty, here are all of the Taylor Swift fan chants to practice before you head to the stadium.

01 Double Clap In “You Belong With Me” TikTok This is not necessarily a chant, but there is a double clap in “You Belong With Me” that has become a must-do for Swifties. This one you might have to practice at home with your friends, like TikToker @concertcrazedcaroline, to really get the timing down. It happens during the bridge. Lyrics: “Oh, I remember you driving to my house / In the middle of the night / I'm the one who makes you laugh / When you know you're 'bout to cry” Fan Chant: *clap clap*

02 “Summon The Demons” In “Willow” A fan chant that started to pop up because of Swift’s choreography on The Eras Tour is “summon the demons, b*tch.” It happens during Swift’s dance break right after the bridge in “Willow” during her evermore set. TikToker @allisonnicholez did it at her show, along with all the other chants. Lyrics: “But I come back stronger than a '90s trend” Fan Chant: “Summon the demons, b*tch”

03 “1, 2, 3, Let’s Go B*tch” In “Delicate” One of the most popular fan chants that comes from the reputation era is during Swift’s song “Delicate.” The inside joke actually originated from Swiftie Emily Valencia, who screamed out “one, two, three, let’s go b*tch” at the beginning of the song during a concert. The video of her screaming really took off, and now, even Swift expects to hear it from her fans. Lyrics: “This ain't for the best / My reputation's never been worse, so / You must like me for me / We can't make any promises / Now can we, babe? / But you can make me a drink” Fan Chant: “One, two, three, let’s go b*tch!”

04 “Take Us To Church” In “Don’t Blame Me” TikTok For many Swifties, going to The Eras Tour feels like a religious experience. That may be why this next fan chant has become so popular with this tour. It happens before the breakdown in “Don’t Blame Me,” right before there’s a heavenly glow of lights on the stage. Lyrics: “Every time you're, every time you're lovin' me” Fan Chant: “Take us to church, Taylor!”

05 “F*ck The Patriarchy” In “Taylor Swift: All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)” Some fan chants are just an emphasis on popular lyrics. This is when you’ll notice fans will scream-sing the lyrics a little louder than the rest of the song. If you’d like to partake, there is one line in Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well” that is beloved. It’s when she says, “F*ck the patriarchy” — obviously. Lyrics: “And you were tossing me the car keys...” Fan Chant: "F*ck the patriarchy!"

06 “How’d That Make You Feel” In “Taylor Swift: All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)” In a 10-minute long song, of course there is a second fan chant. This time, during “All Too Well,” you want to ask Swift, “How’d that make you feel,” before she says, “That made me want to die.” Lyrics: “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine” Fan Chant: “How’d that make you feel?”

07 “What Time Is It” In “Style” TikTok Some fan chants are like a call and response, like this one from “Style.” While it’s not as popular as some of the others, it is hilarious. Before Swift starts singing her 1989 hit, just yell out, “What time is it?” Fan Chant: “What time is it?” Lyrics: “Midnight / You come and pick me up, no headlights”

08 “You Forgive, You Forget, But You Never Let It Go” In “Bad Blood” Swift sings the OG version of “Bad Blood” on The Eras Tour, but Swifties have been providing one of Kendrick Lamar’s lines from the remixed music video version as a fan chant. It’s when Lamar says, “You forgive, you forget, but you never let it go.” It really looks like the remix will be on 1989 (Taylor’s Version) after Lamar was spotted leaving Swift’s party at Electric Lady Studios in NYC, so it’s good to know this chant not just for the concert, but also for when the re-recorded album drops. Lyrics: “Band-Aids don't fix bullet holes / You say sorry just for show / If you live like that, you live with ghosts” Fan Chant: “You forgive, you forget, but you never let it go.”

09 “Hey, Stop” In “Bad Blood” A very recent addition to the Eras Tour fan chant list is from when Swift yelled at a security guard at one of her concerts, while defending a fan. While the entire sound from the night is currently going viral on TikTok, it looks like the “hey, stop” is specifically a fan fave and will be something some Swifties will yell out during “Bad Blood.” Lyrics: “'Cause baby, now we've got bad blood” Fan Chant: “Hey, stop!”