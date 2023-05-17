Taylor Swift is a known Starbucks lover — even if that’s not the line in “Blank Space.” The Midnights singer shared her go-to Starbucks order during the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), which is a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte. The coffee company recently released 10 new cups in their summer 2023 tumbler collection along with a few new sips on the menu, so if you’re a Swiftie and a coffee lover, there’s a Starbucks tumbler to match your fave Taylor Swift era.

Swift may have just announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), but she’s still in her Eras era while on tour. The nostalgia-filled Eras Tour set list has Swifties taking a trip down memory lane, listening to older songs and deciding on which album to channel in their concert ‘fit. While it’s hard picking a favorite, there is one album that has a special place in your heart. It could be the era you joined the fandom in, the one with your fave song, or the one that fits your aesthetic best. Whatever era is your current go-to, there is a Starbucks tumbler that goes along with it as well. You could even order a Starbucks drink inspired by your fave Swift era to go into your new tumbler, like the viral Lavender Haze drink in a Midnights navy blue cold cup.

For any “but first, coffee” Swifties out there, here’s the Starbucks summer 2023 cup to sip from before you head to The Eras Tour.

01 Taylor Swift Era — Technicolor Paint Cold Cup ($30) Starbucks Many of Swift’s eras have their own color scheme, which is inspired by the album art. Swift’s debut album, Taylor Swift, has a blue and green color to it, so it matches the Technicolor Paint Cold Cup in Starbucks’ summer collection. The 24-ounce multicolored cup is very reminiscent of the dress Swift wears in the “Teardrops On My Guitar” music video. Enjoy sipping on sweet tea from this cup while ridin' shotgun with your hair undone.

02 Fearless Era — Mystery Color Changing Cold Cup Pack ($23) Starbucks This pack of 24-ounce color changing cups are great for hanging out with the Abigail to your Taylor and listening to “Fifteen.” Fearless was Swift’s second album, and was filled with fairy tale dreams and idealistic views of romance. Those innocent vibes pair well with these fun cups that change colors when you put an ice cold drink inside. Have the best day with all of your besties, because there’s a cup for each one.

03 Speak Now Era — Bubblegum Pink Gradient Glass Cold Cup ($20) Starbucks Speak Now Swifties, it’s your time to shine with Taylor’s Version on the way. This enchanting era in Swift’s discography is one of her most honest and empowering, as she wrote the entire album herself. While Speak Now has more of a violet color palette to it, this 18-ounce gradient bubblegum pink cup blends in well with the same flirty and innocent vibes of songs like “Mine” and “Sparks Fly.” While this cup will keep you hydrated throughout Speak Now summer, if you do enjoy iced lattes all year long, this cup is good to keep as we head back to December as well.

04 Red Era — Stainless Steel Petunia Cold Cup ($30) Starbucks Red was truly one of Swift’s most iconic eras, because she fully transitioned from her country roots into becoming a pop star. For such a bold and breakout era, you need a vibrant cup to match, like Starbucks’ 24-ounce Stainless Steel Petunia Cold Cup. You know all too well the importance of coffee first thing in the morning, so enjoy Swift’s fave Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte as you begin again each day. Also, if you’re going through a breakup this summer, post a sippin’ selfie by the pool with your new cup. This will really show your ex that you are never, ever, ever getting back together.

05 1989 Era — Ocean Breeze Water Bottle ($28) Starbucks Swift’s 1989 is like the “it girl” of the eras. It was a time of squad goals, red lips, and shaking it off. Standing in the spotlight can be exhausting, so you definitely need to stay hydrated with Starbucks’ 20-ounce Ocean Breeze Water Bottle. It has a very 1989 pale blue color aesthetic to it, which will never go out of style. Carry it with you as you walk the streets of New York, or make your way out of the woods from a camping trip. Whatever adventure awaits, you’ll have something clean to drink.

06 Reputation Era — Color Changing Confetti Cold Cup ($5) Starbucks You might think a confetti cup doesn’t quite match the vibe of reputation, but rep stans know that this album isn’t as dark as it appears. In fact, many Swifties will say that reputation is more romantic than Lover. This is when Swift was fully enamored with ex Joe Alwyn, with songs like “Gorgeous,” “End Game,” and “Call It What You Want.” The album may appear to be dark and full of snake imagery, but it’s actually all romance. In a similar way, this 24-ounce color changing cup will surprise you the minute you pour your iced coffee inside. Plus, the confetti will remind you of cleaning up on New Year’s Day with your bae.

07 Lover Era — Bubblegum Pink Striped Cold Cup ($20) Starbucks This 24-ounce Barbiecore cup from Starbucks’ summer collection has a very Lover era aesthetic. As vibrant as the “ME!” and “You Need To Calm Down” music videos, it’s nice to have a drink in hand as you head off to the pool or run errands with your bestie for the day. You could even enjoy one of Starbucks’ Pink Drinks with this cup to keep everything color-coordinated.

08 Folklore Era — Iridescent Bling Cold Cup ($23) Starbucks Out of all the new Starbucks cups, this 24-ounce one is the most folklore-esque because of its silver iridescent color. It’s like a mirrorball, “shining just for you.” Just picture how cozy and cottagecore you’ll be with an iced chai in hand and wearing your fave cardigan. There’s even a matching keychain in the collection that can be representative of the Long Pond Studio sessions.

09 Evermore Era — Cotton Candy Pink Luster Tumbler ($20) Starbucks The Eras Tour has brought new life to the evermore era. It’s not as popular as 1989 or Red, but evermore fans are hardcore and have excellent taste. With that taste, you need a gorgeous cup to match. This 12-ounce pink tumbler from the collection is perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re sitting on a bench in Coney Island or drinking away your champagne problems, ‘tis the damn season for a Starbucks sip on-the-go.