What makes Starbucks so fun is that you have complete control over your order. Through customizations, you can create a drink that looks like Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian or is inspired by your fave Taylor Swift era. One secret menu drink even tastes like a Girl Scout Cookie Thin Mint, but there may actually be an even better dupe as part of Starbucks’ summer 2023 menu.

Starbucks just released two new cold coffee drinks for the summer — a White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew and a Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino. I’ve tried both new Starbucks summer drinks, and the Java Mint Frappuccino is perfect for Thin Mint fans. Girl Scout Cookie season typically runs from January through April, so your boxes of Thin Mints that you ordered are likely running low. Instead of waiting all year for another chance to enjoy the mint chocolatey goodness, you can actually just pull out your Starbucks app and order a Frappuccino right now.

With the summer heat slowly making its way, you’ll want a refreshing sip to cool you down and that’s what a frozen frappe does. Of course, if you’re more of a cold brew stan, the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew is a delicious choice. It may actually be my new go-to order.

White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew Review

The White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew starts off with a Starbucks Cold Brew base and is sweetened with a new macadamia syrup. That same syrup is used for the white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam, which is then topped with toasted cookie crumbles. The drink is meant to taste like white chocolate macadamia nut cookies, but that’s not necessarily what I got from each sip.

Instead, it tasted like a delicious nutty cold brew. I’ve mentioned before when trying Starbucks’ Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew that I’m not normally a cold brew drinker. My go-to is more lattes and matcha, but when I do drink coffee, I like something nutty like hazelnut. The macadamia flavor instantly won me over, and it’s not too strong, where you’re missing the coffee flavor. It’s more like an award-winning supporting player. Don’t get me started on the white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and toasted cookie crumbles, either. The toppings were the best part of the drink, and a perfect combo of sweet and salty. I even found myself wanting to lick my cup to make sure I got all of the cold foam out.

Overall, I can’t wait to order this $5 drink again, and I’m so delighted there is a new macadamia syrup option on the menu for creative TikTokers to use for viral secret menu sips. I might even try a combo of the cinnamon cold brew with some macadamia syrup to emulate the cinnamon glazed macadamia nuts I can’t stop thinking about from my last trip to Hawaii.

Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino Review

While I was more of a fan of the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew for everyday sips, the Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino definitely falls under the “treat yourself” category. It’s like sipping on a Thin Mint ice cream, but with the sophistication of coffee being present as well. After trying the secret menu version of the Thin Mint Frappuccino, I’m delighted to report this one not only tastes more like the Girl Scout cookie but it’s also easier to order and cheaper.

The secret version is about $7 to $8, but my grande Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino was just $6. The drink itself is a blend of Starbucks Frappuccino Roast, Frappuccino Chips, and White Chocolate Mint Sauce with mocha drizzle and chocolate mint cookie sprinkles on top of the whipped cream. If you’re a fan of the Java Chip Frappuccino and you like mint chocolate as much as J-Hope and Jungkook from BTS do, you’ll definitely want to try this refreshing and sweet drink on a warm summer day. Basically, Starbucks nailed it with their summer menu and I cannot wait for the season to finally be here.