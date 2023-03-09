It’s the best time of the year — aka Girl Scout Cookie season. Unfortunately, this year there have been some Girl Scout cookie shortages, making it more difficult to get your hands on a box of Thin Mints or Samoas. Luckily, there are Starbucks Girl Scout Cookie secret drinks that taste just like your fave cookie. TikTok’s go-to food reviewer, Keith Lee (@keith_lee125), recently tried two of these Starbucks secret menu drinks and compared them to some actual Girl Scout Cookies. The Thin Mint Frappuccino really wowed the TikToker, while he was less than impressed with the frappe inspired by the Toffee-tastic cookies. Both peaked my interest, so I had to try them out as well.

There’s just something about those Thin Mint cookies that make them so darn delicious and hard to recreate. Sure, there are plenty of mint chocolate desserts and cookies out there that can fill the void of Thin Mints when it’s not Girl Scout Cookie season, but nothing truly compares. Therefore, this Starbucks Thin Mint Frappuccino had some big shoes to fill. That’s why it was so interesting to hear that the Thin Mints-inspired Starbucks drink starts with a base of a Matcha Crème Frappuccino. How can matcha end up tasting like anything other than matcha? Well, with the right mocha and peppermint add-ins, you can make even matcha taste like you’re enjoying some Thin Mint cookies.

The Toffee-tastic Girl Scout cookie may not be as popular, but the Coffee Frappuccino with caramel and toffee syrup may end up being your new fave order. If you want to try these secret menu Starbucks drinks, here’s how to order them.

How To Order The Thin Mint Starbucks Frappuccino

Rachel Chapman

While a mocha would be what most people would start off with for the Thin Mint Starbucks drink, it turns out that the secret menu item is actually a Matcha Crème Frappuccino. It’s likely they chose matcha for the green color, but since Thin Mints are more of a dark brown shade, there’s no need for your drink to be minty green. Either way, start your Thin Mint dupe drink by ordering a grande Matcha Crème Frappuccino on the Starbucks app or in store.

To get the mint chocolate taste, add in two pumps of mocha syrup with 1.5 pumps of peppermint syrup. It’s not possible to order 1.5 pumps on the Starbucks app, so you’ll need to either choose one or two. I went with two pumps. To finish off your drink, add in java chips — which will be labeled as Frappuccino chips. Depending on where you live, your drink will come out to around $7 to $8 thanks to all the add-ins, which is way more than a box of Thin Mints.

How To Order The Toffee-Tastic Starbucks Frappuccino

Rachel Chapman

For the Toffee-tastic Starbucks drink, you’ll start off with a grande Coffee Frappuccino, which you can order on the Starbucks app or in store. Along with the three pumps of Frappuccino Roast that already come in the drink, you’ll add an additional two pumps of caramel syrup and two pumps of toffee nut syrup. For toppings, add on some caramel drizzle and the caramel crunch. The caramel crunch isn’t available to add when ordering off the app, but you can request it at the store. While it adds a nice crunch to your drink, it’s not necessary for the flavor.

Finally, make sure you say yes to whipped cream. This Frappuccino is slightly cheaper than the Thin Mint offering and clocks in at around $6 to $7, depending on where you live.

A Review Of The Starbucks Girl Scout Cookie Secret Drinks

Rachel Chapman

When I saw Lee reviewing the Starbucks secret menu Girl Scout Cookie drinks, I knew I had to try them myself. Lee gave the Thin Mint drink a 9.7 out of 10 for flavor in comparison to an actual Thin Mint cookie, and only noted that it needed more chocolate to be a perfect 10. Overall, he gave the drink a 9.5 out of 10, which is very high for Lee — especially since he’s notoriously not a sweets guy.

I also had a box of Thin Mints at home, so I could do a side-by-side comparison. The drink itself is super flavorful and delicious, and I was shocked at how mint chocolatey the drink was considering it started out as a matcha. However, it didn’t really taste exactly like a Thin Mint. Lee was right that it could have used a little more chocolate, and I could taste the matcha in the background. That threw me off a bit. Considering I opted for two pumps of peppermint versus 1.5, I didn’t think it was too minty at all. It had the perfect amount of mint flavor, and in fact, if it had any less, the matcha might be more of a main character than a supporting one.

Going off of Lee’s scale, I would give this a 7.5 out of 10 for how much it tastes like a Thin Mint. However, I would give it a solid 8.5 out of 10 overall. I really like how flavorful it was, even if the flavors weren’t right. I’m also a big matcha fan, so I didn’t mind the base. If you’re not a matcha fan, try with a mocha Frappuccino base instead.

The Toffee-tastic Frappuccino was a little bit harder to judge since I don’t think I’ve had the Girl Scout Cookie version, but I enjoyed it a lot. It definitely has a strong toffee and caramel flavor that overpowers the coffee Frappuccino base. It’s very, very sweet, so if you’re worried about a sugar crash, stay far away. Lee ended up rating this drink a 5 out of 10 for how much it tasted like the cookie, and a 2 out of 10 overall. I don’t think I would be as harsh since I do have more of a sweet tooth, but it’s definitely not something I would order again. I’d have to give the Toffee-tastic Starbucks Frappuccino a 5 out of 10.

Ultimately, if you’re craving Girl Scout Cookies and haven’t been able to find a Girl Scout to sell you any, you might want to run to Starbucks to get these instead. Here’s to hoping they get a peanut butter syrup soon, so I can try a Tagalongs dupe drink.