Spring has sprung at Starbucks, and their menu is now blooming with a new addition: The Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew. With cinnamon and caramel mixed in with Starbucks’ Nitro Cold Brew, you get a sweet and creamy sip that tastes like a churro. Not only does the Nitro Cold Brew have Starbucks’ new cinnamon caramel syrup mixed in, but it also features a cinnamon sweet cream cold foam that’s topped with cinnamon dolce sprinkles. You might think the cinnamon flavor is overpowering in this one, but it actually blends in well with the coffee taste.

Erin Marinan, Starbucks beverage developer, revealed that the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew was inspired by “salted caramels and gooey sticky buns.” Cinnamon and caramel aren’t normally considered spring flavors, so you may be confused as to why Starbucks is introducing the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew right now. However, this new cold brew isn’t just a limited-edition addition for the season. You can enjoy the new cinnamon and caramel sip all year round.

A warm cinnamon roll paired with your fave cup of coffee is the perfect duo, and this drink is like everything all rolled into one. If you’re interested in trying the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew, here’s how to order it.

What’s In The Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew?

Courtesy of Starbucks

The Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew is now available on the Starbucks app and in stores, so it’s simple to order. It comes in two sizes — tall and grande. The grande comes with two pumps of the cinnamon caramel syrup with cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and cinnamon dolce sprinkles on top. You can customize your drink with however many pumps of syrup you like as well as extra or light cold foam or sprinkles.

Depending on where you live, the grande Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew will cost around $5.75 to $6.48.

Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew Review

Rachel Chapman

I got to try the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew ahead of its launch, and I was pleasantly surprised with how much I loved it. I’m not much of a cold brew drinker, but that might change. The thing that really surprised me was that the caramel and cinnamon flavors were present without being overpowering. Someone who likes a classic cold brew might think this version is too sweet, but I felt like it was a nice blend.

My favorite part about the drink was the cinnamon cold foam and cinnamon dolce sprinkles. I kind of want to try adding the cinnamon sweet cream cold foam on top of one of my go-to Starbucks orders — a Caramel Macchiato. These two additions would also be great on an iced dirty chai. The ideas are just brewing.

Of course, you can’t go wrong with just the Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew as is. If you’re worried it might be too sweet, I would recommend getting only one pump of the syrup and going light on the cold foam and sprinkles when ordering a grande. You may also want to try just getting a regular Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew with the cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and cinnamon dolce sprinkles on top. Either way, it’ll taste like you’re sipping on a cinnamon roll or churro at Disneyland.