Morning routines are better with a little pumpkin spice latte. To enjoy your favorite seasonal sip, Starbucks has released its fall 2025 merch collection. The drop of autumnal drinkware arrived in stores on Aug. 26 along with the return of Starbucks’ seasonal menu, which features the PSL, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and all-new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado.

The limited-time lineup includes tumblers, cold cups, mugs, and the latest Starbucks Artist Collaboration collection, designed by Mike Willcox, which you can find at participating cafés in the U.S., while supplies last. In California and Florida, fans can also shop new Mickey Mouse pumpkin-inspired “Park Days & Lattes” cups and bags that are exclusive to Disney.

The best way to start your Disneyland or Walt Disney World vacation is with a fall-flavored latte as you walk down Main Street U.S.A, right? If you don’t have a Disney trip planned for the fall or Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom, no worries. Disney also has a brand-new Zero Starbucks Travel Tumbler, inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. This adorably spooky sipper will be available on DisneyStore.com starting Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. PT.

Disney Store

For a closer look at what’s available now, here’s everything in Starbucks’ fall merch collection that you can find in stores and at either Disneyland or Disney World.

The Disney Park Days & Lattes Ceramic Tumbler ($28)

Rachel Chapman

This “Park Days & Lattes” Disney x Starbucks collection was made for fans who love grabbing a latte when they arrive at Disneyland or the Magic Kingdom. The colorful pumpkin design features gourds of all shapes and sizes, including a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse version with “PSL” written on the back.

The Disney Park Days & Lattes Metal Tumbler ($40)

Having a bag charm is the coolest fashion accessory for 2025, and this metallic tumbler is taking notes. With a similar Park Days & Lattes design, this reusable cup features an adorable coffee cup charm with the Starbucks logo on one side and Mickey Mouse on the other.

The Disney Park Days & Lattes Canvas Tote Bag ($30)

To carry around your Starbucks and Disney merch, you need a reusable tote like this one. It has the same fall-themed design on both sides with Starbucks green straps to match. Fans were able to find this collection at Disney Springs, so you don’t even need a park ticket to cop the items you want.

The Disney Park Days & Lattes Tumbler With Handle ($50)

Rachel Chapman

While Starbucks doesn’t have any new Stanley cups in its collection this fall, this orange Disney tumbler is a great dupe. It comes with a handle for carrying around the parks and a matching reusable straw.

The White Cable Knit Tumbler ($23)

Starbucks

Fall is sweater weather season. In addition to donning your fave cable knit, your PSL can also wear a sweater thanks to this cozy, 12-ounce tumbler design. It looks just like the cable knit Chris Evans wore in Knives Out, or the one Billy Crystal sported in When Harry Met Sally.

The Olive Green Cold Cup ($33)

Starbucks

Instead of clipping your Labubu to your backpack, you could carry around your Starbucks cup. This 24-ounce, green reusable tumbler design is perfect for busy days on campus when you’re running to and from lectures, because it comes with a carry loop and vacuum-sealed lid.

The Soft Orange Tumbler ($23)

Starbucks

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl is very orange-coded, so Swifties will want to snag this apricot-colored tumbler for when the album drops on Oct. 3. The 16-ounce cup was made for sipping her go-to order, a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte.

The Floral Kaleidoscope Hot & Cold Cup With Flower Straw Topper ($35)

Starbucks

Whether you like your pumpkin spice lattes hot or iced, this cup is for you. The 24-ounce floral design includes a matching straw topper to keep your drink safe while running errands.

The Burgundy Twist-to-Sip Water Bottle ($33)

Starbucks

For fall hikes and leaf peeping, you need a good water bottle to keep you hydrated. This 20-ounce bottle is not only a nice shade of burgundy that has Swift’s Red vibes, but it features a twist-to-sip lid making it extra convenient and leak-proof.

The Floral Bling Cold Cup ($30)

Starbucks

Bling cold cup collectors will want to get their hands on this floral fall design. The 24-ounce cup is so gorgeous and will keep your iced lattes extra crisp on cold days.

The Navy Floral Cold Cup With Blooming Flower Straw Charm ($25)

Starbucks

Another 24-ounce cold cup in the fall 2025 collection is this navy one. It’s also following the floral theme with a matching straw charm on the lid, and is giving Princess Jasmine from Aladdin.

The Starbucks PSL Lineup ($15-$30)

Starbucks

For hardcore fans of Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte, you might be more interested in the cafe’s PSL merch collection. The hot and cold drinkware is inspired by the beloved beverage with pumpkin straw toppers and gourd shapes.

The Starbucks Artist Collaboration Series ($17-$25)

Starbucks

The Mike Willcox artist collection includes three cups inspired by “places where coffee is grown,” according to the press release. These designs have an Art Deco feel on a 24-ounce Jungle Motif plastic cold cup, 16-ounce Antelope Motif stainless steel tumbler, and 12-ounce Island Motif ceramic mug.