Oh my God, it’s back again! The beloved raspberry syrup has made a return to Starbucks’ menu after being removed in 2023. That means you can once again customize any beverage with the delicious fruit flavoring starting July 29.

Even though Starbucks has brought back raspberry flavors with its popping pearls, featured in the Summer-Berry Refresher menu, this marks the official comeback of just the syrup, which can easily be added to any tea, coffee, or blended Frappuccino drink. You can even add raspberry syrup to your cold foam for a tasty, pink topping to your go-to order.

To celebrate its return, Starbucks has added a Raspberry Cream Cold Brew ($6), giving fans a new way to enjoy their favorite syrup. The limited-time sip features Starbucks’ signature cold brew with pumps of raspberry syrup plus a raspberry-flavored cold foam on top. If you’re excited about the syrup’s comeback or want to try this new drink, you’ll need to schedule a coffee break ASAP. Starbucks will only carry the raspberry flavor for a limited time, while supplies last.

Wondering if the new Raspberry Cream Cold Brew is worth ordering over your regular order? Here’s my honest review of the summertime sip:

Starbucks’ Raspberry Cream Cold Brew Is Decadent

Rachel Chapman

Fans have been begging Starbucks to bring back the raspberry syrup, because it truly is that good. I almost forgot, but as soon as I took my first sip of the Raspberry Cream Cold Brew, I was quickly reminded of how delicious it is. I’m not even a fruity coffee person. However, I will happily drink any Starbucks beverage with this raspberry flavor in it.

The syrup has just the right amount of sweetness and fresh-fruit flavor to make my cold brew taste like a decadent dessert. Even without any mocha, it was like sipping on a chocolate lava cake with raspberry sauce and fruit on top. There’s such a nice balance in the flavors and the presentation. Raspberry really makes the perfect pink cold foam.

While Starbucks hasn’t revealed when the raspberry syrup will disappear from the menu again, I’m begging them to keep it around long enough for fans to create some Glindafied secret menu sips for Wicked: For Good in November. (Pretty please!)

Until it’s gone, I will be utilizing this syrup in as many drinks as I can. Up first will be an iced White Chocolate Mocha with a raspberry cold foam for a true lava cake-like sip. Raspberry would also be delish in the Strawberry Acai Refresher and the Iced Green Tea. You can also try a secret menu Bridgerton drink with Passion Tango Tea sans water, peach juice, raspberry syrup, strawberries, and a strawberry cold foam on top. Whatever you end up getting, I’m sure it’ll be berry good.