Attention fall lovers: The Pumpkin Spice Latte is back at Starbucks. Starting Aug. 26, you can order your fave seasonal sip along with other pumpkin menu items, like the returning Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin.

However, if pumpkin isn’t your thing, the cafe also added an all-new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado to its fall lineup as well. Starbucks introduced the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte last year, which tasted like an autumn version of its popular holiday drink, the Chestnut Praline Latte. The Starbucks Blonde Espresso sip with oat milk and a crunch topping was so popular that the brand has decided to add to its pecan offerings.

The all-new Pecan Oatmilk Cortado combines three shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with delicious pecan, brown butter, and holiday baking spices. Just like the latte version, the fall cortado has steamed oat milk and a pecan topping. Since I loved the nutty latte last year, I had to try the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado to see how it compares while getting into the autumn mood.

Below, you’ll find my honest review of Starbucks’ new fall drink, and a recap of what returned to the menu on Aug. 26.

Starbucks’ Pecan Oatmilk Cortado Is Rich

The ingredients for both the cortado and latte are very similar, but there is a difference with how much steamed milk you get in the new fall drink. There is much more of a one-to-one ration between milk and espresso in a cortado, which is supposed to bring out the coffee flavor more.

My Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, though, was so rich that it felt heavier on the pecan, and ended up being a tad too sweet. What I loved so much about the hot version of the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte was that everything blended so well together that it wasn’t sweet, and even had a nice salty flavor with the crunchy topping. It won me over the iced version, which comes with a Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam on top.

It’s possible that my cortado was sweeter, because it had less oat milk to calm down the flavors. I still really enjoyed my Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, and it got me into the fall mood (even though Los Angles was having a heat wave when I tried it). I may stick with my latte, but I highly suggest the cortado for pecan lovers or anyone who needs that extra shot of espresso to get through the day.

Other fall faves that I will be ordering ASAP include the returning Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. You can also customize any drink or secret menu item with the Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam, pumpkin spices, or even a Pecan Cold Foam on top. For a sweet bite to eat, the Raccoon Cake Pop is back. If you’re more of a savory breakfast person, Starbucks also has new Italian Sausage Egg Bites, which are so great for on-the-go.

To save some money and brew at home, you can now pick up a bag of Starbucks’ popular Single-Origin Guatemala Casi Cielo Coffee with notes of Meyer lemon and cocoa nibs. Of course, there’s also many other fall blends that are coming back to stores now that it’s officially PSL season.