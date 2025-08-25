Here's What Bath & Body Works' Disney Villains Collection Smells Like

Bath & Body Works may have had a viral Disney Princess-inspired collection in February, but with Halloween right around the corner, the brand is working on something a little more sinister for the season. Celebrating two of the most iconic Disney Villains, Bath & Body Works is releasing an Evil Queen and Maleficent fragrance collection on Sept. 3.

The full lineup includes everything from three-wick candles and lotions to body wash and hand sanitizers, inspired by the characters from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Sleeping Beauty. To help you decorate for the fall, this Disney Villains drop also features home decor like a Diablo raven soap dispenser and a Huntsman heart candle holder. One of the most popular items from Bath & Body Works’ Halloween collection is a viral witch handle pedestal, and Disney has an Evil Queen version with a poison apple that is likely to sell out ASAP.

Fans will be able to shop the full Disney Villains collab online and in stores starting Sept. 3, but if you’re a Bath & Body Works Loyalty Member, you get early access Aug. 26 through Aug. 27. Before you add anything to your cart, though, here’s a breakdown of what the Evil Queen and Maleficent fragrances smell like:

The Evil Queen Is Apple-Inspired

Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

The Evil Queen scent has notes of dark red apple, vanilla suede, and wicked pear. It definitely is inspired by the tart poison apple in Snow White, but has a nice warm feel with the vanilla dry down. Vanilla scents are having a fragrance moment (even Ariana Grande agrees), so the Evil Queen is sure to be a popular choice this season. Basically, it’s giving Charli XCX’s “Apple” but autumn.

This is my favorite of the two for everyday wear, because it’s more subtle. I also love that it perfectly matches the theme of the Evil Queen. You can find this fragrance as a mist, body wash, body cream, lip gloss, candle, hand soap, wall scent, hand sanitizer, shimmer mist, and laundry care.

There’s also a poison apple hand sanitizer holder, soap dispenser, and witch hand pedestal in the home decor line, along with a heart candle holder, wall plug-in, and cosmetic bag.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

The Maleficent Scent Is Hauntingly Beautiful

Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

I initially loved the Evil Queen more, but Maleficent really won me over in the end. (Sorry Queenie, this scent is the fairest one of all.) Inspired by the enchanted forest where Aurora hides away from the Disney villain, Bath & Body Works’ Maleficent has notes of sinister plum, midnight berries, and mystical woods. There’s even a hint of dark rose, which may be why I love this fragrance as a floral girlie.

My favorite item from the collection is the three-wick Maleficent candle, because it fills my apartment with a musky, feminine scent that makes me want to curl up on the couch and watch a Disney movie. While I prefer wearing something lighter, like the Evil Queen, this is a fragrance you’ll want to sport for turning heads.

The Maleficent fragrance is similarly available as a mist, body wash, lotion, lip gloss, candle, soap, hand sanitizer, shimmer mist, and laundry detergent. You can also find a Maleficent-inspired soap dispenser, candle holders, and wall plug-in. My favorite item, though, has to be the Maleficent hand sanitizer holder that comes with bejeweled tassels that vibe so well with Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl. If there’s a villain who would appreciate Swift’s new era, it’s sure to be a diva like Maleficent.

Rating: 4.75 of out 5