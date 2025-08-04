Cherry may have had its moment, but vanilla is set to be the scent of fall 2025 — and Ariana Grande approves. The Wicked star just dropped her latest perfume from the LOVENOTES fragrance collection, Plush Vanilla. “I was so excited to continue this story and deliver my next little love letter to my fans,” Grande shared in the press release.

The actor and singer admits the all-new Plush Vanilla scent is “addictive and delicious” with notes of vanilla macaron, cashmere woods, and amber crystals. There’s also a bit of creamy sandalwood, airy orange blossom, and sugared petals. “This fragrance is so divine, and my favorite from the LOVENOTES collection,” Grande says.

This isn’t the only perfume drop the Glinda actor released in 2025. Back in January, Grande debuted a Cherry Eclipse collection through her r.e.m. beauty brand. The tart scent vibed well with the growing cherry trend that fellow pop girlie Sabrina Carpenter also jumped on with her Cherry Baby perfume. However, vanilla is taking over with autumn on the rise, and the need for something more warm and cozy.

As a fan of Grande and her fragrance collections, I had to try the Plush Vanilla scent for myself. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the new LOVENOTES scent:

Ariana’s Plush Vanilla Perfume Is Gonna Be Popular

Sephora

I find vanilla to be a hard scent to tackle. It can either be too sweet like you’ve covered yourself in a faux frosting mist or it somehow verges into fruity or floral instead. My perfect vanilla has sweet notes with a little warmth, like you’re baking something with fresh vanilla beans. It’s why I’m a huge fan of Blake Brown’s Sandalwood Vanille fragrance, which Grande’s Plush Vanilla reminds me of.

The first spritz is strong with an almost rubbing alcohol-like strength, but it calms down on the skin to a nice blend of vanilla and sandalwood. The longer it’s on, the more it smells like a fancy macaron. The scent is so similar to the Blake Brown hair mists, but this leans more gourmand and sweet while the other is musky and spicy. It really feels like a perfect perfume for the end of summer and beginning of fall.

This is a lot more long-lasting than Grande’s Cherry Eclipse perfume, but it’s not going to stick around all day. If you want to reapply on the go, I recommend getting the mini size to throw into your purse. The 4.25-ounce bottle is quite simple, but I love the lavender color and addition of hearts for the LOVENOTES collection. It’s definitely something I could see Glinda having in her girly dorm room at Shiz.

Overall, I’d give Grande’s Plush Vanilla a solid 4 out of 5 and can’t wait to wear this as we head into my favorite season. You can find this exclusive scent at Sephora stores and online now.