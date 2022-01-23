Disney Is Adding To Its Live-Action Snow White Cast

In the world of live-action Disney remakes, there are about a half dozen currently in the pipeline. Between the massive hits of Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King, these stories that once could only be achieved in animation are a testament to how far cinema has come in the last 75+ years. However, one of the biggest titles on the slate is the remake of the film that made Disney a household name in the first place back in 1939: Snow White & The Seven Dwarves. Disney’s live-action Snow White is already stacked to the rafters with A-list names and everything but a promise of another box office triumph.

Snow White is famously the film that everyone said Walt Disney was off his rocker to sink money into. Though TV was already in existence in the 1930s, it was far from a household item, leaving animation as mainly shorts that played ahead of the “real” movie. Critics argued that making an animated film (which took thousands upon thousands of hours for artists to hand draw and paint) of a story aimed at children was a bad idea. No adults would see it. It would flop.

As history showed, they were wrong. Nowadays, the Walt Disney Company is the largest entertainment monopoly globally, thanks in large part to Snow White, her seven dwarves, a huntsman, an Evil Queen, and a magic mirror. Making a live-action version that measures up to the original is a tall order. Here’s what to know about it so far.

Snow White Cast

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Only a month after Snow White was officially declared a go, Deadline reported that West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler was set to star in the lead role as Snow White in the live-action adaptation. It took a few more months before more cast was revealed; in November 2021, Gal Gadot was confirmed to have accepted the role of the famous evil stepmother.

In January 2022, Tony winner Andrew Burnap was announced as taking a lead male role. But, in an exciting twist, Deadline reported this would neither be the famous Prince Charming nor the Huntsman, but an all-new hero.

Snow White Plot Updates

As adding a new hero could suggest Disney’s Snow White adaptation will not be a frame-for-frame remake like Beauty and the Beast, but more like 2019’s live-action Aladdin. The plan is for screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson to expand upon the original film and create something old and new. The film will also include new songs written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land). Marc Webb (The Amazing Spiderman) will direct the movie.

Snow White Trailer

As filming and casting are not complete, there’s no footage yet. With production set to begin later in 2022, a trailer is probably due by the end of 2022.

Snow White Premiere Date

Disney has not announced a release date for the live-action Snow White, but with production not starting for a few months yet, fans shouldn’t expect to see it until at least 2023.