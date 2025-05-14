The Hunger Games saga is far from over. Upon the release of Suzanne Collins’ new book Sunrise on the Reaping on March 18, 2025, the previously untold chapter in Panem’s history was also confirmed to be making its way to the big screens. With filming about to commence, here’s what fans need to know about the next Hunger Games movie.

Sunrise on the Reaping focuses on Haymitch Abernathy’s harrowing competition in the 50th Annual Hunger Games, which means the story is set 24 years before the events of 2012’s The Hunger Games (in which Haymitch appears as a gruff, alcoholic mentor), and 40 years after the events of 2023’s prequel A Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (in which Coriolanus Snow began his rise to power).

Along with introducing franchise superfans to several new characters and a younger version of Haymitch, the book also fills in the gaps on a lot of lore, and provides new insight into even more existing figures in the Hunger Games universe.

As you prepare to head back into the arena for one more all-out fight for survival, here’s what you can expect from the Sunrise on the Reaping movie.

The Cast Is Stacked

Of course, the immediate first question once the Sunrise on the Reaping movie was announced was who would play Haymitch. Australian actor Joseph Zada will be taking over the role from Woody Harrelson to play Haymitch at 16 years old.

A few other key roles have also been announced. Whitney Peak, who starred in the recent Gossip Girl reboot, will play Haymitch’s love interest Lenore Dove Baird, and Mckenna Grace will play his fellow District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner.

In terms of other familiar characters, Jesse Plemons will take over the role of Plutarch Heavensby that Philip Seymour Hoffman portrayed in the Hunger Games trilogy, while Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Maya Hawke will play the Quarter Quell mentors Beetee and Wiress, respectively. Their characters are, of course, already well-known for returning in the 75th Annual Hunger Games depicted in Catching Fire and teaming up to dismantle the arena.

The Premiere Date Is Already Set

Production on Sunrise on the Reaping is set to begin this summer, with the movie slated to hit theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.