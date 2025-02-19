Just like Cinderella going to the ball, Bath & Body Works’ latest collaboration is a dream come true. Following a slew of collections inspired by Netflix shows, like Stranger Things, Emily in Paris, and Bridgerton, Bath & Body Works has found a new magical partner in Disney.

The Disney Princess Collection by Bath & Body Works, which dropped on Feb. 16 in stores, features six new fragrances inspired by Jasmine from Aladdin, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella from Cinderella, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, Moana from Moana, and Ariel from The Little Mermaid. Each princess’ signature scent is available in different products like a three-wick candle, body lotion, hand sanitizer, fine fragrance mist, body wash, foaming hand soap, lip gloss, and Wallflowers refill.

Along with the body care, there are home decor items and accessories to match each character, like an enchanted rose wall plug-in for Belle, seashell hand sanitizer holder for Ariel, and glass sipper coin purse for Cinderella.

Bath & Body Works

The collection has been popular on TikTok, and since a lot of items were quick to sell out online, fans have been commenting and asking for a restock. The Disney Princess line likely won’t be coming back, as it’s a limited-edition drop — but there are still plenty of products available. For help deciding which princess to choose from, below is an honest review of each Disney fragrance:

The Cinderella Is A Classic Choice

Bath & Body Works nailed Cinderella’s vibe with this classic fragrance featuring notes of gardenia petals, enchanting musk, and sapphire blue amber. Even though Cinderella isn’t my favorite princess, this was the scent I gravitated toward the most. It’s so feminine, floral, and gorgeous that it perfectly matches Cindy, whose only wish was to go to the ball in a sparkling dress.

This also smells exactly like a Cinderella perfume I bought at Walt Disney World as a kid in the ‘90s, so it truly feels like her signature fragrance come to life.

Rating: 5 out of 5

The Tiana Is Simple & Subtle

Inspired by the bayou that Princess Tiana spends most of time in, her Bath & Body Works fragrance has notes of delicate water lily, gilded amber, and shimmering woods. The lilies really are the star of this scent, but overall, it’s very subtle.

This is a great choice for a working princess who doesn’t want her fragrance to be overpowering. I saw one comment that said they wished Bath & Body Works went with a beignet scent, but I’m glad they chose to keep the collection fresh and floral rather than going too campy. It keeps it more sophisticated and regal.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Belle Was The Most Gourmand

From TikTok reviews, I expected the Belle to be very rose-forward, but this smells more like a dessert. It’s as if Bath & Body Works combined the enchanted rose with the “Be Our Guest” spread and got this fragrance with notes of rose petals, sparkling buttercup, and whipped vanilla.

If you were disappointed Tiana’s fragrance wasn’t a beignet covered in powdered sugar, you might love this sweet alternative. As a rose-loving girly, I was disappointed. I wished this smelled more like Bath & Body Works’ Rose & Amber fragrance, which is in my top three favorites, but this was still nice.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

The Ariel Smells Like A Day At Sea

Bath & Body Works really nailed the under-the-sea vibe of Ariel thanks to notes of sea salt breeze, golden citrus, and coral waters. This one is definitely for fruit fragrance lovers since it has such a strong citrus base, but the sea salt stays on the surface to give those beach day vibes as well.

I’ll probably save this one for the summer since it’s so bright and sunny, and not really my vibe when it’s cold outside.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

The Moana Reminds Me Of Laying Out On A Tropical Beach

I’ll also be saving Moana’s scent for the summer since it reminds me of a vacation. This tropical fragrance has notes of lush green palms, plumeria breeze, and coconut water. It’s similar to Bath & Body Works’ Waikiki Beach Coconut SPF lotion, so if you’re a fan of that, you’ll love this.

The plumeria is the most dominant scent, but you can also smell the coconut water if you’re looking for it. It just depends on how far your senses are willing to go.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Jasmine Is Smoky Like Genie’s Lamp

The most sophisticated fragrance of the collection has to be Jasmine’s, which has notes of sparkling jasmine flower, jeweled currants, and soft woods. It makes sense that jasmine would be the main scent here, but there’s also a musky, woodsy quality that calls to mind the smoke from Genie’s lamp.

This reminded me of walking around one of Disney’s more upscale resorts, like the Grand Floridian. I’m sure this is what it smells like to explore the Sultan’s palace in Aladdin or fly on the magic carpet around the gardens.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5