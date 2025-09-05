Stanley 1913 and Target are the dream team partnering up once again on an exclusive cup collection. Inspired by the spirit of football season, Stanley has created a five-piece lineup of drinkware that includes the brand’s iconic 40-ounce Quencher in three colorways to match your favorite team.

The Stanley Tailgate Collection is available at Target stores starting Sept. 7 and online at 12 a.m. PT. It features the H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler in both the 40- and 30-ounce sizes, as well as the AeroLight Transit Bottle, Everyday Camp Cup, and Pre-Party Flask. These reusable cups are perfect for tailgates and watch parties as you sip on your fave game day drink and enjoy snacks like wings, sliders, and even seven-layer dip — one of Donna Kelce’s specialities.

Speaking of the Kelce family, the Stanley Tailgate Collection has the perfect Red Shimmer shade to match Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs. Now that Taylor Swift is engaged to the NFL tight end, she has plenty of football seasons ahead of her and will likely need a team color Stanley cup of her own. After all, loving him was red. She can even use her new cup for enjoying her go-to red drink, a Tay-tini.

For any Swifties who want to snag their own Stanley Tailgate cup, you’ll want to act fast. The Target exclusive collection is available for a limited-time. Similar to the viral pink Valentine’s Day cup at Target that came out in early 2024 and other drops like Lionel Messi’s with no planned restocks, this collection will likely only be around while supplies last. To figure out what’s catching your eye before buying, you’ll find the full collection below:

The AeroLight Transit Bottle

This leakproof, 16-ounce bottle is super lightweight so you can pack it in your game day bag or easily carry it with you around campus. It not only keeps your iced drinks cold for hours, but your hot drinks warm as well. That means you can use it for hot cocoa or PSLs when it gets extra crispy this fall.

The Everyday Camp Cup

This 12-ounce Everyday Cup is especially great for fall camping trips and tailgates. It fits into car cupholders and keeps your drinks at just the right temperature as you hang out with your friends for hours.

The Pre-Party Flask

For something that can easily fit into any bag, you’ll want this 8-ounce flask with a slim design bottle. It may be small, but it has a wide opening for easy refills.

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

You can find Stanley’s viral Quencher in Target’s Tailgate Collection available in two sizes, which will keep you hydrated all season long. Both sizes feature a reusable straw, rotating silicone cover for when you’re on the go, and double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your drinks hot or cold throughout the game.