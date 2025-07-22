Lionel “Leo” Messi scored a goal with his first Stanley cup collection in December 2024. The full Glindafied GOAT Pink collection featured a new version of the brand’s viral 40-ounce Quencher with a leakproof flip straw, along with other bottles and mugs. Since their collab worked so well the first time, Messi and Stanley have decided to team up again on a Striker Blue drop.

This all-new lineup features the same Stanley 1913 drinkware styles, but in a pastel, electric blue shade that gives a nod to Messi’s Argentinian heritage. The gorgeous colorway looks like something Sabrina Carpenter would wear on her Short n’ Sweet Tour with golden accents and matches her Me Espresso perfume bottle. It has a very sea witch aesthetic vibe that is perfect for summer’s end as you’re fitting in every beach day and outdoor picnic you can before the fall.

If you’re thinking of adding Messi and Stanley’s latest collection to your cart, you’ll want to act fast. The Striker Blue line is available now for a limited time. A representative for Stanley tells Elite Daily there are “no plans for a restock” once this collection sells out. To browse every cup available and see what you want, here is the full Leo Messi x Stanley lineup:

Stanley 1913

The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler ($55)

This is the viral 40-ounce Stanley cup that most fans know and love. However, this newer design comes with a leakproof flip straw, so it makes it easier for you to take on the go. This is perfect for bringing to the gym or running errands around town.

The IceFlow Flip Straw 2.0 Bottle ($40)

For something that you can easily throw in your bag, you’ll want to get this 24-ounce flip straw bottle. It’ll keep your iced drinks chill all day, and even comes with a handle for carrying around campus.

The IceFlow Flip Straw Jug ($65)

To really keep on your hydration goals, get this 64-ounce flip straw jug. It’s great because you don’t always have the time to refill your cup all day.

The Classic Mate Mug ($30)

Take after Demi Lovato and get her favorite dish, aka a mug. This gold and blue 8-ounce classic cup is perfect for hot and cold beverages at home — or on a camping trip with your besties.

The High Precision Flow Mate System ($60)

Messi’s favorite item in the collection is this Flow Mate System bottle. It’s shaped like a mate gourd, and in the press release, he says, “I've been fueling my mornings with mate from my Stanley 1913 mate system and gourd for as long as I can remember.” To be like the soccer player, you’ll want to add this to cart.