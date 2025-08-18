Will Stanley Restock Its LoveShackFancy Summer Collection? Here's The Deal

Stanley 1913 and LoveShackFancy proved to be a winning combo when the brands dropped not one, but two sold out collections in 2024. Since a third time’s always the charm, it just makes sense for the pair to come back for more.

Beginning Aug. 19, fans will be able to purchase the all-new summer-inspired Ibiza Sunset Collection from Stanley and LoveShackFancy online and at select LoveShackFancy stores. You’ll want to act fast, though. Similar to the first two collabs, this pretty-in-pink lineup is expected to sell out quickly and a spokesperson for Stanley tells Elite Daily there are “no plans to restock once inventory is gone.” This is a true limited-edition collection, so if one of the Stanley Quenchers is calling your name, you’ll want to be on the website right at launch time, aka 9 a.m. PT.

In the six-piece drop, you’ll find the viral Stanley H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in three different sizes along with an IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler and two coolers that are perfect for any picnic or backyard hang you have planned this season. In the press release, Rebecca Hessel Cohen, the Founder and Creative Director of LoveShackFancy, says, “This season’s collection, Ibiza Sunset, captures everything I love about summer.” The launch even features Tell Me Lies actor and Olivia Rodrigo’s bestie, Iris Apatow, modeling the coquette Stanley cup on a fake beach.

Since the limited-edition Stanley x LoveShackFancy cups and coolers are expected to go fast, check out the full lineup below so you know what to add to cart ASAP on Aug. 19:

The All Day Madeleine Mini Cooler Backpack

For all your end of summer adventures, bring along this mini cooler backpack. It comes in the adorable pink rose pattern with this year’s fave accessory, a bag charm. The 14-quart bag features adjustable backpack straps and an easy-to-carry handle on top. It’s large enough to fit your Quencher or IceFlow bottle also from the collection, or you can use it as a carry-on for any last-minute weekend getaways.

The All Day Julienne Mini Cooler

If you’re looking for something a little smaller for your beach day or pool hang, get the Julienne Mini Cooler. This 7.4-quart bag can fit up to 10 cans, and comes with a top handle and over-the-shoulder strap. Just like the backpack, it also includes an adorable golden bag charm, which you can also accessorize with your Labubu or lip gloss keychain as well.

The Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

When you think of Stanley cups, you’re likely picturing the Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler. This OG design is a fan-fave for a reason. It not only keeps your iced drinks cold for hours, but your hot bevvies warm as well. The handle on all three sizes (20, 30, and 40 ounce) plus the cutesy bow straw topper make this collection perfect for bringing on the go. If you still haven’t gotten your hands on a pink Stanley cup since the Target ones first went viral at the end of 2023, this could be your chance to get one in a really pretty bubblegum shade with a sparkly lid. A total win-win.

The IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler

While the Quencher can be brought with you while running errands or racing across campus for class, it’s the IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler that was truly designed for any adventure. The leak-proof built-in straw and top handle are ideal for throwing in your backpack or carrying on a hike. The 30-ounce cup was also designed to fit into most car cup holders, so it can be a passenger princess for any road trips you have planned before fall finally arrives.