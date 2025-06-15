Post Malone is having a busy summer. The rapper-turned-country singer is currently on his Big Ass Stadium Tour until September, and along the road, he’s staying hydrated thanks to his new Stanley cup.

The “Sunflower” singer is the latest pop star to partner on a limited-edition Stanley Quencher after Tyla and Olivia Rodrigo in 2024. Post Malone doesn’t just have a cup, though. He’s got a full collection that includes tumblers, a flask, and a lunch box. The Stanley 1913 x Post Malone drop features a camouflage design with Coyote Brown colors that really vibe with the singer’s country aesthetic and F-1 Trillion album.

The full collection will be available for purchase online starting June 16 at 9 a.m. PT, and fans can sign up to get on the waitlist right now. All you need to do is enter your email address to be notified when the drop happens. According to Stanley, over 125,000 fans have already entered the waitlist, so you’ll definitely need to act fast on Monday if you want to add Post Malone’s Stanley cup to your kitchen. A rep for the brand also tells Elite Daily that “there are no plans for a restock” at this time.

For a closer look at what you can add to cart, here’s everything in Post Malone’s Stanley cup lineup:

The 40-Ounce Quencher Tumbler

Stanley’s 40-ounce Quenchers are the cups you see most often, so this design is likely to be the most popular. This particular tumbler has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your iced drinks extra cold for hours, and features a Posty Co. keychain. With bag charms being on trend, your cup might as well have bling this summer, too.

The 40-Ounce Quencher With A Pouch Belt

Accessorizing your Stanley cup is the next step to having the perfect drinkware. Similar to e.l.f.’s viral tumbler with an attachable lip gloss holder, Post Malone’s Quencher can be purchased with a pouch belt. This Posty Co. Pouch Belt was designed by the singer and is perfect for keeping your fave balm nearby to fully maximize hydration. Like everything else in this collection, customers are limited to two items per person.

The 16-Ounce Stacking Beer Pint Cup

For drinking your fave beer (or Tom Holland’s non-alcoholic BERO), grab yourself this reusable pint cup from Post Malone’s collection. It’s perfect for bringing to a cookout, tailgate, or camping trip, and when you’re done, it’s stackable for easy storing in your cabinet.

The 8-Ounce Easy Fill Flask

For something that can easily fit into your purse or backpack, you might want to get this Easy Fill Flask. The portable drinkware is leakproof, so you won’t have to worry when you’re on the go to a concert or festival.

The Classic Lunch Box With A Bottle

Whether you’re going on a camping trip this summer or just need something cool to carry your sandwich with you across campus, this 10-quart lunch box is stylish and sturdy. It comes with a quart-sized bottle for sips or soups that can be buckled into the lid, and a Posty Co. Keychain that adds a charming touch.