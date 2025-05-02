All the pop girlies agree: Cherry is the fruit of the season. Both Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande have released their own cherry fragrances, and even Taylor Swift is known for her cherry-red lips. Now, Rihanna is getting into the tart drupe with Fenty’s new Sweet Cherriez collection.

The limited-edition drop from both Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin features cherry-inspired lip and cheek products that pay homage to the “Diamonds” singer’s homeland of Barbados. In the Sweet Cherriez collection, you’ll find fruity red shades of blushlighter and lip care sets with cherry flavors.

“We're combining the best of Fenty Skin and the best of Fenty Beauty and giving you the ultimate cherry-infused shades and formulas for lips and cheeks this season,” Rihanna said of the new collection in a press release.

Fenty Beauty’s Cherriez Gone Bad Hydrating Lip Care Duo

The limited-edition Sweet Cherriez collection is available now, but is quickly selling out on FentyBeauty.com. There are some items available online and in Sephora stores, but you can also enter your email to be notified when restocks occur.

I was able to get my hands on the Cherriez Gone Bad Hydrating Lip Care Duo with a Fenty Treatz Lip Oil and Plush Puddin’ Lip Mask before it sold out online. Below, you’ll find my honest review after using the duo for three days.

Fenty Beauty

Fast Facts:

Price: $40 for the Cherriez Gone Bad Hydrating Lip Care Duo that includes a Black Cherry Fenty Treatz Hydrating + Strengthening Lip Oil ($24 when sold separately), Black Cherry Plush Puddin’ Intensive Recovery Lip Mask ($23, though this color is not sold separately), and an exclusive cherry keychain (not sold separately).

Who this is best for: Cherry lovers who need a little extra bit of hydration.

What I like: The packaging is that girl.

What I don’t like: The flavor needs an upgrade.

My rating: 4/5

Packaging:

Unlike the other sets in the Sweet Cherriez collection, this doesn’t come with a mini pouch for traveling. It doesn’t need it, though. The lip oil has a case that includes an adorable cherry keychain attached for you to clip onto your bag. Since bag charms are the must-have spring accessory thanks to Labubus and other cute plush keychains, I couldn’t wait to add this to my purse. The little cherry charm is so darling and looks great with the lavender packaging.

The lip mask doesn’t come with a keychain, but it’s something I keep on my bathroom vanity so I don’t need it to be portable. However, it is small enough to fit into any bag. The packaging really reminds me of my current go-to, Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask, but what’s different is the push pop-like top. It reminds me of Drunk Elephant’s packaging, where the product comes out instead of having to dig into a jar — ideal for those with long nails.

First Impressions:

After seeing and using the adorable packaging, I was already obsessed. When I got around to using the product, I continued to love it. This really does moisturize my lips and provides a very subtle black cherry tint. I’m already a fan of Fenty’s lip products, and use the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer almost daily. The lip oil is definitely going into my rotation.

The lip mask was very similar to Laniege’s lip mask, but it does have a tint to it. I usually put a mask on before bed or first thing in the morning, so this will just have to be a morning mask for me since I don’t like sleeping with color on my face.

How To Apply:

The lip oil comes with an applicator similar to the popular Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, so you just need apply as often as you need for hydration. For the Plush Puddin’, you need to twist the base counter-clockwise until the product appears on top. (Note: It did take me a couple of twists before something appeared, so just be patient.) Then, apply it to your lips with your finger as needed in the morning or night.

Is Fenty Beauty’s Cherriez Gone Bad Hydrating Lip Care Duo Worth It?

The kits are a great chance to try out Fenty products if you haven’t already, and the Cherriez Gone Bad Hydrating Lip Care Duo really is a solid set. I’m obsessed with the lip oil keychain and how it doubles as a hydration bestie and bag decor.

The only downside to this duo is the flavor is a bit off. I don’t like when I can taste my lip oil, which I did and it reminded me of a cheaper Lip Smackers. The scent could also be more tart cherry than faux cherry for a more sophisticated feel. And I would love a less pigmented lip mask to wear at night, but it is very subtle, so it’s not too much of an issue.

Fenty Beauty

Other than those minor details, I love that I have two new products to keep my lips extra hydrated as summer rolls in. They’re so travel-friendly, I’ll be taking them with me on my next trip overseas.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer, it is my job to try and experience it all. I’m also a lifelong fangirlie, so I’m first in line to support my fave celebs and their latest beauty, fashion, and wellness endeavors. My go-to products tend to make me feel good, look great, and fit into my chill (barely trying) aesthetic.