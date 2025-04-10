Plush keychains have quickly become the hottest accessory to snag this spring. With over 1.2 million posts on TikTok, Labubus are the it girl bag charm for the cutecore aesthetic, but Disney Store may have something even more adorable coming soon.

Starting Monday, April 14, a new line of plushes and matching keychains from Disney Store Japan will be making their U.S. debut exclusively on DisneyStore.com. If you’re a fan, you know Tokyo Disneyland has the cutest and most cop-worthy Disney merch, and this collection is no different.

This pastel collection features beloved Disney characters like Stitch from Lilo & Stitch, Marie from The Aristocats, Miss Bunny from Bambi, Thumper from Bambi, Winnie the Pooh, Chip ‘n’ Dale, and Dumbo. When Disney dropped Japan’s sakura plush collection at Downtown Disney in January, there were long lines with merch quickly selling out, so you’ll definitely want to “add to cart” ASAP on Monday if you want to add a cute new Pooh or Stitch keychain to your purse.

The pastel plush collection will be available starting at 8 a.m. PT on the International Arrivals page of DisneyStore.com, and won’t be coming to the parks. To plan out which plush you want to shop for first, below is everything in the drop:

Chip ‘N’ Dale Are Too Cute To Split Up

Choosing between Chip and Dale is like picking between a churro or popcorn at Disney — you might as well get both. When making your decision, you also have the choice between $15 fluffy Chip and Dale keychains with clip-on clasps or $27 9-inch plushies for both chipmunks.

Dumbo Takes Bag Charms To New Heights

For classic Disney fans, there is a Dumbo keychain and plush in the collection. Both the $15 keychain and $30 13-inch plush are super fluffy and feature Dumbo blushing with his oversized ears.

Marie From The Aristocats Is Purrfection

Marie has really been having her moment with more merch representation online and at the parks. To add to your growing collection, get a $15 plush keychain of the furry white kitten. There’s even a $30 13-inch plush with her pink bows to cuddle with as well.

Miss Bunny And Thumper Make Great Easter Gifts

With Easter coming up on April 20, now is the perfect time to get your Disney-loving bestie or partner a bunny plush keychain. This new collection features both Thumper and the girl who makes him twitterpated, Miss Bunny. Get one for your partner and keep the other like adorable matching keychains ($15) or stuff their Easter basket with both 13-inch plushes ($30) and some chocolate.

Grab Stitch Before Lilo & Stitch Lands In Theaters

The live-action Lilo & Stitch is set to premiere in theaters on May 23, so it’s the perfect time to get some Stitch merch to celebrate. Of course, there’s plenty of Stitch collectibles to choose from on Disney Store, but the $15 keychain and $30 11-inch plush are too cute to pass up. Both feature Experiment 626 leaning adorably with his fluffy head on his hand.

Winnie The Pooh Is All Stuffed With Fluff

It’s a great time to be a Winnie the Pooh stan with so much cute merch at the parks and online, like vintage pullovers and character headbands. Now, you can add adorable bag charms to that list with this Disney Store Japan collection. If you missed out on getting Miniso’s Winnie the Pooh blind boxes, you’ll want to make sure you snag the $15 plush keychain from this collection as soon as it drops. While you’re at it, get the $30 12-inch plush as well, which has Pooh blushing with pink cheeks. It’s as sweet as honey.