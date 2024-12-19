Tell Me Lies Is Officially Renewed For Season 3

Another semester at Baird College is about to begin. Just about two months after Tell Me Lies had everyone’s jaw on the floor with its devious cliffhanger in the Season 2 finale, Hulu confirmed that we will get to see the fallout from Stephen’s little phone message in a third season. And showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer has already spilled some tea on how Season 3 will be a bit different from the first two.

The renewal was announced on Dec. 19, alongside a new overall deal for Oppenheimer at 20th TV. Basically, that suggests Tell Me Lies is likely going to have a long future ahead of it. But don’t expect the upcoming season to be too similar to the others. Prior to the official pick-up, Oppenheimer had teased the new season will have less of a focus on the college days.

“By the third season, we will still have some 2008 because there’s stuff that we have to wrap up there. But I think it would be a little bit shifted in the sense that there will probably be more 2015 than 2008,” Oppenheimer told Variety.

She also let it slip that “there would probably be a time jump” in the college timeline at the start of Season 3.

Here are all the other details fans should know about Tell Me Lies Season 3.

Some Characters May Not Return

While the core cast will be back, there are a few characters who might not be part of the third season. One of the biggest question marks is Thomas Doherty, who was introduced in Season 2 as Lucy’s on-off boyfriend Leo. The season’s finale seemed to suggest Leo’s relationship with Lucy was probably done for good, so Doherty’s future is unclear.

On the other hand, it’s a bit more clear that Tom Ellis probably won’t return as Bree’s affair-proned professor Oliver. Oppenheimer, who’s married to Ellis IRL, previously stated that the actor was only interested in doing one season of the show.

It’ll Be A Bit Of A Wait

The first two seasons of Tell Me Lies aired almost exactly two years apart. If this production schedule keeps up, then Season 3 might not drop until the fall of 2026.