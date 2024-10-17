In its first two seasons, Tell Me Lies has been predominantly a college series, mainly set in 2007 and 2008 while Lucy, Stephen, and their friends are students at Baird College. The series only provided brief glimpses into their future, with scenes showing the whole group reuniting in 2015 for Bree and Evan’s wedding. But the show’s going to flip the script in a potential third season. Though Season 3 hasn’t been officially picked up yet, showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer revealed she already has a plan that will turn the series’ structure upside down.

Oppenheimer told Variety in an Oct. 15 interview that the next season will make the 2015 storyline the main focus, and pull the college years back to being briefer flashbacks.

“By the third season, we will still have some 2008 because there’s stuff that we have to wrap up there. But I think it would be a little bit shifted in the sense that there will probably be more 2015 than 2008,” Oppenheimer said.

That switch-up makes sense considering the Season 2 finale’s biggest cliffhanger took place in 2015, whereas the college storyline resolved a lot of character arcs. But of course, there’s still a lot to get to in the college days. That timeline ended in December of 2008 in Season 2, but Oppenheimer teased the new season will likely skip ahead to the next school year rather than finish out the second semester. “I think there would probably be a time jump,” she said.

One important moment that has yet to be seen is how Pippa and Diana first get together. Oppenheimer revealed that while that relationship doesn’t begin until after college, the next season’s flashback timeline will still probably show a majorly important moment for Pippa.

“I think we would probably see Pippa coming out,” the showrunner said. “When we leave them in 2008, she’s so much further in that journey than Diana is. She’s already aware that she has those feelings. And Diana, I really don’t think, is. I think she knows she’s feeling something for Pippa, but I don’t think she’s labeled it or been honest with herself about it at all. So it just depends. But I don’t know that we would see Diana’s, because Pippa and Diana definitely don’t get together until after college. They’re not hooking up during college.”