Lucy and Stephen aren’t the only lying experts at Baird College. One of the most shocking revelations in the Tell Me Lies Season 2 finale involved a wild scheme by Diana. It’s one of those moments that will have viewers re-watching the whole season in a new light. Now that the cat’s out of the bag, Alicia Crowder is telling Elite Daily exactly when her character’s deceptive game really began.

Spoiler alert: This post discusses plot details from the Tell Me Lies Season 2 finale. It turns out, Diana was playing Stephen nearly all year long. After realizing her toxic boyfriend was only using her to advance his own career with her family connections, Diana set a plan into motion to get herself out of the relationship without drama. The finale revealed that Diana lied to Stephen about flunking the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) and that she actually wasn’t cut off from her family’s money.

The long string of lies worked, and when Stephen broke up with her, she was finally free to go off to Yale without him clinging onto her. But when did Diana’s lies begin? Crowder says the inciting incident was early in Season 2 when Diana saw what was on Stephen’s laptop.

“It’s when she discovers those pictures of Macy on his computer,” Crowder says. “She’s like, ‘Sh*t. Everything that Lucy told me was true, and this is an extremely dangerous person.’”

That’s also the moment Diana realizes she can’t simply break up with Stephen.

“Because he’s so dangerous and twisted, she understands that she can’t go about this in a traditional way. He would not stand for that. He would make her life a living hell if she were to just come up to him and be like, ‘Oh, yeah, we’re breaking up,’” Crowder says. “So she has to go jump through all of these hoops and get really creative with it.”