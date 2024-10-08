Stephen & Diana's Drama Heats Up In This Exclusive Tell Me Lies Clip

Well, it looks like Stephen’s gravy train is coming to an end. After his wealthy, well-connected girlfriend Diana bombed her LSAT, Stephen’s future has been looking much more grim, as he struggles to cling to the much-needed money and references Diana’s father once offered him. And in an exclusive first look at Tell Me Lies Season 2, Episode 7, Stephen has basically no hope left of using Diana’s dad to get into law school. Do I smell a breakup brewing?

The tension between Stephen and Diana has been mounting for a while. Although Stephen aced his LSAT, he can’t afford to get into a prestigious law school without Diana’s family — and Diana’s dad has started being cold toward her due to her failing the exam. Stephen’s self-interest is on full display in a new sneak peek at Episode 7, in which he belittles Diana’s personal struggles to try to coerce her into getting a recommendation letter for him.

“I don’t understand what in your life is so stressful that you’re falling apart like this,” Stephen seethes after not getting his way. As the perfect cherry on top of Stephen’s rotten situation, the waiter comes to their table to reveal Diana’s credit card has been declined. Yep — she’s officially cut off from her family, which means Stephen’s cut off, too.

The new scene seems to also add a bit of fuel to a growing fan theory about Diana and Stephen. In recent weeks, some viewers have speculated that Diana may have faked her LSAT score and subsequent family drama or failed on purpose to orchestrate a clean breakup from Stephen, or at least test him. This dinner exchange falls in line with the idea that Diana is sending signals to Stephen that he can’t use her for her family’s money any longer.

But knowing Stephen, there’s always another manipulation just around the corner. Find out how Stephen and Diana’s tense dinner date ends when Tell Me Lies Season 2, Episode 7 streams Oct. 9 on Hulu.