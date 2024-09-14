Season 2 of Tell Me Lies premiered on Sept. 4, which means another semester at Baird College has begun.

The steamy series follows Lucy (Grace Van Patten), Stephen (Jackson White), and their group of friends as they attend the Upstate New York university, but Baird College isn’t a real place IRL. Even the book series the show is based on is set on the opposite coast in California.

Baird College Is Actually In The South

Not all hope is lost for fans hoping to set jet, though. Tell Me Lies does film on an actual college campus. You’ll just need to travel to Georgia in order to see it. Instead of Hollywood or New York, Tell Me Lies’ production is based in the Metropolitan Atlanta area, with Agnes Scott College in Decatur subbing in for Baird College.

Similar to how Sex Lives of College Girls used both Vassar College and the University of Washington for Essex College, Tell Me Lies on Hulu filmed at a real university and made it look like the fictional school in the series. Production put up banners for Baird College around Agnes Scott College in Georgia to make it look official, but in real life, you wouldn’t see Stephen, Wrigley, or Evan walking around campus.

Hulu/Josh Stringer

Agnes Scott College is actually a private women's college near Atlanta. Since it is a private university, visiting this filming location isn’t easy. You can register for a campus tour if you’re interested in attending as an undergraduate student and spot filming locations while checking out the school.

If you’re not a prospective student, though, you could stop by the bookstore. Charis Books & More is an independent shop near campus that sells Agnes Scott College merch. In March, fans spotted production for Season 2 not only at Agnes Scott, but downtown Decatur as well. They added faux snow to the ground for some winter scenes in this upcoming season.

Hulu/Josh Stringer

More Tell Me Lies (& Other) Filming Locations

A Decatur local told the outlet Decaturish that Tell Me Lies used the Ice House Lofts apartment building and No. 246 restaurant for filming, so while you’re in the Atlanta area, make a reservation at the latter for dinner. You could even walk around downtown and see if you recognize any other locations after watching all episodes when the finale drops on Oct. 16.

While you’re in Georgia, you could even visit some Stranger Things locations if you’re a fan of the Netflix series as well. A lot of movies and TV shows have chosen the Atlanta area for filming, so you could make a full set jetting trip out of your Tell Me Lies vacay.