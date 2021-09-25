Though Stranger Things has been confirmed to return for Season 4 in 2022, you may be seriously missing the Hawkins crew right now. You could always marathon the first three seasons in preparation, but doesn’t planning a trip with your besties to visit the Stranger Things filming locations in the Atlanta metro area sound like even more fun? Since Season 1, the Netflix series has filmed on location in Georgia, and a lot of the most memorable spots from the show can still be seen today. You just need to know where to find them.

Unlike the crew struggling to find Will in the Upside Down in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, you’ll have a better time navigating Atlanta with this map of Stranger Things’ most popular filming locations. All you need to do is get your BFFs on board. You could even plan a spooky Stranger Things inspired Halloween trip in October or a summer getaway next year. Rent an Airbnb near one of the Stranger Things locations, like this two-bedroom home right next to Hawkins Lab. You’ll be extremely close to all the fun and ready to explore. Map out your days to visit as many spots as you can. Take Instagram pics while wearing Eleven’s ’80s romper ($30, Party City) from Season 3 or recreate your favorite scenes for a TikTok video.

Keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests that you should delay any travel plans until you’re fully vaccinated, so this gives you plenty of time to schedule the perfect Stranger Things vacay if you aren’t already. If you are fully vaccinated, you should still follow any local and state COVID-19 protocols while there. Not only can you visit the pool where Billy Hargrove was a lifeguard, but there’s even the Starcourt Mall and grocery store where Eleven took home a bunch of Eggo waffles among this list of 13 Stranger Things locations near Atlanta. So, what are you waiting for? It’s time for an adventure to the Upside Down and back.

1 Starcourt Mall 2100 Pleasant Hill Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Visit the website The Starcourt Mall is one of the most iconic spots in Strangers Things. It’s where a lot of Season 3 takes place and also where the fictional Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop is located. Luckily for fans, the real-life mall used as the Starcourt Mall actually exists in Georgia, so add Gwinnett Place Mall to your must-see list. While the mall is closed to the public, you can go inside the Macy’s next door and take pretty good pictures of both the upstairs and downstairs of the mall. 1/13

