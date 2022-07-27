The term retrograde gets a bad rap. (Mercury rx, I blame you.) But surprisingly, retrogrades aren’t always earth-shattering events. How life-changing a retrograde tends to be is based on the planet itself and its proximity to the sun, which vary widely. For example, Mercury and Venus retrogrades are often more noticeable, since those planets (aka inner planets) are closer to the sun (and Earth), while the retrogrades of outer planets like Uranus and Neptune aren’t always as apparent. So when I tell you that there are five retrograde planets in August 2022, don’t panic — all of them are outer planets, making the changes they bring up far more gradual.

What Is A Retrograde?

The definition of “retrograde” means to reverse or go backward — but when it comes to the planets, they are actually always moving forward. During this cycle from Earth, however, it appears as if they’re going backward, when in reality they’re just changing speeds.

Every astrological planet retrogrades periodically, except for the sun and moon (since they’re luminaries). The outer planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto), in particular, spend about four to five months every year retrograde. These retrogrades always occur around the time that they form a trine to the sun, which activates the retrograde of the planet. Near the end of the retrograde, the retrograde planet will form another trine to the sun, bringing endings to that period, and usually a revelation.

What Planets Will Be Retrograde During August 2022?

With all five outer planets — Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto — retrograde in August 2022, there will definitely be some reviewing and revising that takes place, but don’t worry, you’ve experienced the retrogrades of each of these planets every single year, so you’re a pro.

What To Expect From August 2022’s Retrograde Planets

Though a total of five planets will be retrograde in August, there will only be one planet actually *stationing* retrograde during the month.

Uranus, however, will be stationing retrograde this month, on Aug. 24. Since none of these planets will be stationing direct over the course of the next 31 days, you can expect to feel the energy of these retrogrades pretty strongly, especially in the astrological houses in your birth chart that contain these zodiac signs. Retrogrades are a time when you’re being called to review and revise the topics of the house the planet is currently transiting, but since each of these planets move pretty slowly, you may not notice any sudden or abrupt shifts just yet. Instead, you may be called to gradually review some of these themes. Change is definitely on the horizon, but you’ll come out on the other side with incredible clarity.

Uranus is the planet all about disruption, shakeups, and rebellion — but in the fixed earth sign of Taurus, the changes you’ve likely seen have been slow and deliberate. Traveling through this sign since May 15, 2018, there’s been a collective shift when it comes to how you establish security and stability in your life, and the upcoming retrograde is certain to prompt you to review and revise the changes you’ve seen.

Since Uranus has been in Taurus, we’ve collectively seen a surge in interests around digital currency (aka cryptocurrency), as well as the cost of living and gas prices suddenly skyrocket. Since Taurus commonly rules over money and resources, Uranus has been revolutionizing the way we all establish security in our lives. As the retrograde begins, it’ll prompt each of us to reflect on how we’ve adjusted to some of these shifts.

With Uranus in Taurus, you’ve been prompted to strongly resist the changes that Uranus has brought forth, but as Uranus stations direct, you’ll be inclined to review and revise some of the changes that have been made since the last Uranus retrograde that took place from August 2021-January 2022. It’ll be beneficial to check and see where Taurus falls in your own birth chart during this period, to fully understand where you’re being called to embrace the disruption you’ve faced in this area of your own life.