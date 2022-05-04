These 5 Planets Have The Strongest Influence On Your Personality

In mythology, every planet has a personality of its own. And in astrology, every planet has an effect on your life. Think of them like gods and goddesses living among the stars, forming alliances and rivalries with one another. As these planets make their way across the universe, they take you along for the ride, encouraging you to face challenges and embrace rewards along the way. And because the practice of astrology essentially revolves around the celestial bodies in our sky, their significance cannot be overstated. Each of these planets function under their own set of rules, opening you up to their unique brand of magic. However, in order to master your understanding of the planets, you need to be asking the million-dollar question: What are the inner planets?

Every planet falls under two separate categories in astrology: the inner planets and the outer planets. The key difference between the two? The inner planets live in close proximity to the sun while the outer planets are positioned a great distance away from it. This close proximity allows the inner planets to travel across the zodiac at a rapid speed, especially when compared to the outer planets. The outer planets move so slowly that it can take many years for them to complete a full orbit around the sun.

As the sun spreads its nourishing light throughout the sky, it nurtures growth, replenishes your energy, and leaves you feeling fed. Without the sun, we would literally perish, because it literally gives us *life*. Therefore, the closer a planet is to the sun, the more energized that planet feels. The closer a planet is to the sun, the stronger the effect it has on the overall personality you were blessed with at the moment of your birth.

Here’s why the inner planets have an effect on your daily life, your general character, and your innermost needs:

Shutterstock

What Planets Are Inner Planets?

The Sun

You probably know your sun sign like the back of your hand. In astrology, your sun sign has everything to do with your character, your ego, and your overall personality. The sun represents everything that can be seen in the light, revealing the way you present yourself to the rest of the world. The sun rules over your external self, giving you a deeper understanding of who you are and how you fit into the world.

The Moon

In astrology, your moon sign often represents the most mysterious and secretive part of your personality. After all, moon sign is connected to your inner world and your subconscious self. Because the moon reigns at night, it also rules over your dreams, your imagination, and your astral body. The moon reveals the parts of you that you only feel comfortable revealing in the dark, away from prying eyes.

Mercury

The way you communicate is described by your Mercury sign. In astrology, Mercury is the planet of logic, speech, expression, and analysis, which means that it has everything to do with the way you solve problems and use your mind. This is one of the fastest moving planets in astrology, which explains why its retrograde is always keenly felt. After all, Mercury is present in every thought you have and every word you speak.

Venus

If you’re interested in understanding more about your relationships and your love life, look no further than your Venus sign. In astrology, Venus is the planet of flirtation, friendship, and romance, which means that it describes the way you give and receive affection. Additionally, Venus rules over luxury, beauty, and money, revealing the way you seek pleasure and satisfaction. It also describes what makes you attractive to others.

Mars

The most raw and primal of all the inner planets is Mars. After all, this is the planet of power, desire, and courage; the planet that taps into your most ancient and animalistic instincts. This is the planet that describes how you respond to being attacked. It also reveals the way you go after a goal once you’ve set your mind to it. Look to your Mars sign to understand how your passion unfolds and spreads throughout your life.