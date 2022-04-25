It’s time to do a deep dive inward.
On April 29, Pluto — planet of power, transformation, and extremes — will station retrograde in Capricorn until Oct. 8. Since Pluto’s the slowest-moving celestial body, it spends six months of every year retrograde, so it occurs pretty often. While its retrograde movement is a common occurrence, it’ll still affect every zodiac sign in a major way.
Here’s what your sign can expect:
You’ve been experiencing major transformations in your professional life for some time now, and Pluto retrograde will offer you a period of reflection. How do you constructively express your desire for control and power?