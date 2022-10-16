Can you believe the final week of Libra season is already here? Libra season has been a time when connection, partnership, and mediation have been top priorities. While there have been a ton of public romantic scandals as of late, relationships have been on everyone’s minds. In your October 17, 2022 weekly horoscope, however, you’ll be prompted to say goodbye to the flirty, social vibes of this Venus-ruled sign, as the sun and Venus link arms and step into the intense waters of Scorpio — but not before Saturn stations direct for the final time in Aquarius one day prior. It’s pretty safe to say that things are taking a pretty sharp turn, and just in time for Halloween, too. Surprise, surprise.

On Oct. 22, Saturn, the planet of boundaries, will station direct in Aquarius after stationing retrograde here back on June 4. As Saturn’s last hurrah before shifting into Pisces next March, this direct station is bound to bring up important themes around limits, systems, and boundaries. If you’ve been slacking on structure, prepare for Saturn to crack down.

On Oct. 23, the sun and Venus will step into the fixed water sign of Scorpio, bringing the emotional need for control and security to the forefront. Since this an uncomfortable sign for Venus, the way you form connections and prioritize pleasure is bound to take a more reserved, cautious approach.

Here’s how every sign will be affected by this week’s astrology:

Aries October 17, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Relationships have been a major priority as of late, Aries. As the sun and Venus shift into Scorpio on Oct. 23, that emphasis will only be amplified. You’re being called to assess your boundaries with others, and whether you’ve been exercising too much (or not enough) control. With so much emphasis on emotion, beware of making impulsive decisions based on possessiveness or the desire to be the one calling the shots. Remember the lesson Libra season taught you: Balance really is everything.

Taurus October 17, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your chart ruler, Venus, is shifting into your seventh house of relationships on Oct. 23, allowing your ability to connect with others to be seen and acknowledged. What’s not so great is that Venus will be shifting out of the pleasure-oriented sign of Libra and into Scorpio, the sign of her detriment. This will bring up themes around possession, control, and caution when it comes to love; themes you’re generally pretty against. This is the perfect week to consider how other people are making you feel. Is there presence allowing you to feel safe and secure, or fearful and uncertain?

Gemini October 17, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 22, Saturn will station direct in your ninth house of knowledge, travel, and wisdom, prompting some boundaries to be reinforced. Since June 4, you’ve been called to reevaluate the structures and rules you’ve followed when it comes to what you believe and how it plays a role in your life. This week, you’ll finally receive some necessary clarity on how to proceed.

Cancer October 17, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Get ready for a creative boost, Cancer, because on Oct. 23, the sun and Venus will shift into your fellow water sign of Scorpio, bringing forth the desire to express yourself creatively and intimately. As these two planets shift into your fifth house, you’ll be called to consider how you prioritize pleasure in your life, particularly when it comes to your emotional needs. As a sensitive soul, it’s essential that you have artistic outlets that allows you to process your feels, and this a great week to explore those outlets.

Leo October 17, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a big week for you, Leo, as Saturn in Aquarius stations direct on Oct. 22. Ever since Saturn started retrograding through your seventh house of relationships on June 4, you’ve been called to review and revise the boundaries you have (or haven’t) maintained in your love life. Soon, you’ll finally gain clarity regarding how you enforce structure in your relationships. If they’ve felt a little all over the place, now is the time you’ll begin to notice some necessary refinement.

Virgo October 17, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 22, Saturn will station direct in your sixth house, allowing you to regain a firm sense of structure in your work, routines, and health. Since June 4, you’ve been called to review and revise your habits, but on this day, you’ll be feeling the need to tighten the reins on the things you take part in habitually. As the productive-oriented sign of the zodiac, this direct station is bound to keep you pretty busy, so try not to pile too many responsibilities on your plate.

Libra October 17, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, you’re getting a well-deserved break from the spotlight as the sun and Venus, your chart ruler, shift out of your sign on Oct. 23. On this day, emphasis will shift to your resources, prompting you to consider how much control you’re maintaining when it comes to money. It’s a great week to get your finances in order, but note potential possessiveness and obsessions arising. You want to maintain a firm grip on what belongs to you, but you still want to enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Scorpio October 17, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a big week for you, Scorpio, as the sun and Venus step into your sign on Oct. 23. On this day, you’ll notice heightened energy around your identity and sense of self, prompting you to step a bit more into the limelight than you’re used to. As a sign who tends to be a bit reserved, you may be uncomfortable with this newfound attention at first, but it’s well-deserved. Allow your passion and resilience to be acknowledged. You deserve a moment to shine.

Sagittarius October 17, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 23, the sun and Venus will link up and shift into your 12th house of isolation and withdrawal, prompting you to shift out of the social era you’ve been in, and into a period of seclusion. As your season nears, it’s important that you give yourself the time to reflect and recharge your batteries. Come Scorpio season, you’ll be called to address any obsessions or control issues you’re dealing with behind closed doors. While it’s a great time to set a goal for yourself, try not to go too overboard. Moderation is always best.

Capricorn October 17, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your chart ruler, Saturn, is stationing direct this week, after retrograding through the cosmos since June 4. On Oct. 22, Saturn will regain speed in Aquarius, reinforcing boundaries and the desire for structure when it comes to your money and resources. You’ve been doing plenty of necessary revisions over the last few months, and now is the time where you’re being called to implement some new rules. Just be sure not to place yourself under too many restrictions. Your possessions are meant to be enjoyed, after all.

Aquarius October 17, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Oct. 22, your chart ruler, Saturn, will finally station direct in your first house of self, bringing clarity regarding the rules and boundaries you’ve been restructuring since June 4. Now is the time when you’ll be able to move forward with self-discipline and structure in your life, which you’re bound to benefit from. Though it may be easier to follow rules, don’t be so hard on yourself, Aquarius. Structure is essential, but it’s important to still give yourself some space to exist outside of that.

Pisces October 17, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

As the sun and Venus shift into Scorpio on Oct. 23, you’ll notice a desire to dive deeper into your spiritual beliefs, Pisces. Whether you engage in an occult study deep dive or take a low-key trip to a hidden destination, now is the perfect time to partake in anything that expands your mind. As a fellow water sign, your emotions are also bound to intensify in the coming days, so listen closely if you hear your intuition talking.